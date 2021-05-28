Dr Disrespect building his own game? Streamer wants to create "billion-dollar IP" - Dexerto

Superstar YouTube streamer Dr Disrespect wants to return to his game design roots, as the former Call of Duty map designer revealed on stream that it may be time to produce a new, mature, “billion-dollar IP.”

Dr Disrespect is no stranger to game design and, more recently, definitely no stranger to criticizing the gaming industry’s current state of affairs. Having slammed Warzone’s developers in the past, Doc now appears ready to be the solution he seeks.

Discussing a stale, seemingly monopolized field of popular games — the Two-Time told his stream that it just might be time for him to step up and help develop the next big title.

A former community manager for Sledgehammer Games, Doc then shifted to level design and helped spawn many of CoD: Advanced Warfare’s multiplayer maps. More recently, he helped design his own map in Rogue Company. Now, he’s ready to take things a step further and build his own game.

.@drdisrespect seems to be getting pretty serious about developing his own game 👀 "look at the competition man. The industry is starving for the next big idea, it's pretty apparent" pic.twitter.com/dQOpi7Rapx — Wicked Good Gaming (@WickedGoodGames) May 28, 2021

“Look at the competition, man. The industry is starving for the next big idea, it’s pretty apparent.” Noting that the gaming market is dominated by “three, four games,” Doc told the Champions Club that it just might be time for a new competitor to enter the fray.

“We just need to make our own game. Get a little budget, get some funding, you know? Maybe raise $20-25 million — and just go and build a billion-dollar IP.” Tackling onto just the idea of making his own game, Doc specified that the game needs one single selling factor to set it apart.

While he doesn’t know exactly what that selling point may be, he did specify how he wants it to feel: “I want this hook to be f**king sick. Mature.”

Eagle-eyed fans have already taken note of Doc’s perhaps intentional background, which includes a “GameIdea_1” folder.

Having already earned a meeting with YouTube to discuss his scathing feedback for the platform, it’s clear that the Two Time’s ideas are in demand. With that awareness of the current market, coupled with his game design background, it’s not too far-fetched to imagine Doc helping develop a new IP.

Obviously still in the early, brainstorming phase, one has to wonder if Dr Disrespect will be bringing his violence, speed, and momentum to a brand-new, “mature” IP in the future.