Dr Disrespect claims AI to blame for “terrible flow” in Warzone

YouTube streamer Dr Disrespect has accused Call of Duty using AI to assist with the development of Warzone, blaming it for the “terrible flow” of the battle royale game.

AI has been an extremely divisive technology affecting everything from art to fast food, but for Dr Disrespect, it has a long way to go before it can make video games better.

On April 28, a job posting for an animator role at Treyarch included “polishing 2D art made by humans and generative Al tools” in its description, prompting a ton of discussion within the CoD community.

Among the players taking issue with the studio using AI, Dr Disrespect was one of the most vocal, blaming AI for some of the design issues in Warzone.

“All these awkwardly designed structures in Warzone that have terrible flow are, like I’ve been saying for years, AI generated,” he blasted.

When asked if he could do better, the two-time didn’t mince words, claiming that he could do “way better” and noted how other companies have had success before turning to AI for assistance.

“What they did in H1Z1, PUBG, Blackout, Warzone Verdansk, Apex…Human Brain,” the YouTuber added.

Dr Disrespect has had a long history in game design, having been a level designer for several Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare maps. He has since started his own studio, Midnight Society, and its first game, a Vertical Extraction Shooter named Deadrop, is currently in development.

Given Doc’s response to AI in Call of Duty, we can safely assume that Deadrop will not be using AI in development, at least from a level or art design standpoint.

This is hardly the first time the YouTuber has called out Call of Duty. Last year, Doc sided with NICKMERCS when the studio pulled the FaZe member’s Warzone skin. Back in March, he accused CoD of “giving up on itself” when his squad was decimated by a suspected hacker.