Does Remnant 2 have split-screen or couch co-op?

Remnant 2 incorporates a strong team element and encourages co-op play. But for newcomers and even those with the game, it’s not entirely clear if the title supports local co-op, split-screen, or any couch co-op functionality, so let’s clear that up for you today.

Gunfire Games’ Remnant 2 is a bold sequel to 2019’s Remnant: From The Ashes. It’s a follow-up that betters its predecessor in almost every way thanks to some strong looting and shooting mechanics. The devs are also continuing to support the game with various updates and patches to improve it further.

Article continues after ad

One of its strongest core elements is its proclivity to encourage co-op gameplay. Remnant 2 can support up to three players in a squad simultaneously, allowing teams to go out into the world and hunt together – even in crossplay. The full extent of the titles multiplayer isn’t as apparent as it could be, meaning our guide should help you out.

Gunfire Games

Does Remnant 2 have local co-op?

We’re sorry to report that Remnant 2 doesn’t include local co-op, split-screen, or couch co-op or any way shape, or form.

Article continues after ad

The only form of multiplayer that the third-person adventure advertises is online co-op, and that’s exactly what players can experience throughout Remnant 2 if they so desire.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Due to the versatility of modern gaming though, we shouldn’t rule out the feature being added. Many games now launch without certain features and add them later down the line. So, it’s possible that Remnant 2 could have localized multiplayer in the future.

If this does happen, we’ll of course update this guide and let you know about it.

Article continues after ad

Until that potential day comes though, check out some more Remnant 2 guides down below to further your knowledge of the game:

How to get Crimson Membrane | Enemy level scaling in multiplayer explained | How to obtain Relic Dust | Will Remnant 2 have DLC? Everything we know | How long to beat Remnant 2? Main Story and Completionist run | How to get Lumenite Crystals | How to obtain Nightweaver Stone Doll | How to obtain Nightweaver Stone Doll | How to obtain Explorer Archetype | Best Challenger build | Bulwark Effect explained