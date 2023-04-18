Monster Hunter Now: Release window, closed beta, trailer, gameplay, more

Monster Hunter Now aims to bring Capcom’s beast-slaying RPG to mobile devices, so here’s everything you need to know about the release window, gameplay, and how you can get beta access.

Monster Hunter Now is the latest mobile title from Niantic that will bring Capcom’s popular RPG to mobile devices. The game focuses on real-world encounters with the series’ most fearsome foes, enabling hunters to track down and hunt beasts in city streets, parks, and neighborhoods around the world.

This is obviously incredibly exciting for Monster Hunter fans, particularly those who are also fans of Niantic’s other popular title, Pokemon Go. So, if you want to find out more about Monster Hunter Now, then our hub has everything you need to know about the release window, platforms, gameplay, and how to sign up for the beta.

Niantic/Capcom Monster Hunter Now brings the series’ iconic beasts to the real world.

Monster Hunter Now will release in September 2023. An exact launch date will be confirmed later, once we near the game’s official launch. As always, we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as we hear more information.

Monster Hunter Now platforms

Monster Hunter Now is currently planned to launch on Android and iOS devices. Whether the title will launch on other platforms in the future remains to be seen, but for now, those looking to dive into real-world monster hunter fights will need to have access to a mobile device.

Monster Hunter Now beta sign up

The Monster Hunter Now closed beta will release on April 25, 2023. Once live, players can play the closed beta on iOS and Android. Monster Hunter Now’s closed beta will enable players to delve into the monster-slaying action and wield a variety of deadly weapons as they take down their monolithic foes.

You can find out how to sign up for the Monster Hunter Now closed beta by following our handy guide.

Monster Hunter Now trailer

Monster Hunter Now gameplay

While the trailer for Monster Hunter Now may be brief, we did get a glimpse of how the game will play. During the trailer, we can see players teaming up to take down monsters like the series flagship Rathalos, using iconic weapons to unleash deadly attacks.

However, unlike previous titles, Monster Hunter Now focuses on real-world encounters that “entice players to go out with their Palico and encounter incredible monsters.”

Meanwhile, Ryozo Tsujimoto, Producer of the Monster Hunter series stated that “Niantic’s AR technology delivers a ‘here and right now’ hunting experience, something that can be played casually, while honoring the gameplay and hunting action that only Monster Hunter can offer.”

So, there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about Monster Hunter Now. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly for the latest updates.