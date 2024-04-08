Dragon’s Dogma 2 players adore Pawns just as much as their own characters

The Pawn system in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is becoming one of the community’s favorite parts of the game, causing them to start caring far more about these custom NPCs than expected.

The Dragon’s Dogma 2 fanbase is in love with the Pawn system, with these companions becoming just as important to them as their own characters.

The reasons range from how the Pawns will sacrifice so much to keep their Arisen safe to the extensive customization allowing them to look like real-life people.

All of this led to the Dragon’s Dogma 2 community falling in love with their Pawns and sharing their stories about it.

The game’s subreddit has plenty of these stories being discussed in a post where one player shares: “The weirdest thing is happening where I’m starting to genuinely care about her in fights, being worried, and wanting to tell her it’s okay when she apologizes for falling into a river.”

They go on to say that this is the most emotional about a game they have felt, being “oft unemotive.”

Others are quick to share their own stories as well, with one user saying, “Love my Pawn so much I imagine them (Arisen and Pawn) just spending a heck of a lot of time doing simple things.”

It seems that a lot of Dragon’s Dogma 2 fans model their Pawns after people in their own lives, which adds another layer of familiarity to the character.

As one player explains, this doesn’t just apply to humans either: “I made my pawn look as close as possible to my actual cat, and gave him the same name… We’re bros for life even in Dragon’s Dogma.”

For one person, the love extends beyond just the Pawn that they created, but also for the Pawns they hire to join their party: “Someone is trusting me with their other half, so I do my best to take care of them. I always send them off with at least a high-end curative.”

It seems even with the threat of Dragonsplague in Dragon’s Dogma 2, players can’t help but love these companions that will always have their back.