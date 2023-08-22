Does Armored Core 6 have difficulty settings?

Armored Core 6 literally lets you become an ass-kicking machine. It’s also a FromSoftware game so those of you worried about getting your ass kicked will want to find out if you can adjust the game’s difficulty. Here’s what we know.

FromSoftware games can be tough, there’s no getting around it. We like to imagine the developers holed up in a dark tower cackling madly as they devise new ways for Armored Core 6 to punish us.

Article continues after ad

Players steeling themselves for the game’s release on August 25 have likely prepped for an inevitable death or 300. Veterans of the franchise should have no problem hitting the ground running but newcomers might be wondering where Armored Core sits on the FromSoftware difficulty scale.

Article continues after ad

Those of us who played titles like Elden Ring or other Soulsborne titles have hopefully developed the brand of resilience that games from the developer require. Still, the difference between Armored Core 6 and more recent FromSoftware titles might tempt players to wonder if the game can be made any easier while you get acquainted. So, are there difficulty settings in Armored Core 6?

Article continues after ad

Youtube: VaatiVidya Most missions will be punctuated by a grueling boss battle.

Can you change the difficulty in Armored Core 6?

Armored Core 6 does not have dedicated difficulty settings like an easy, medium, or hard mode. This probably won’t surprise fans of FromSoftware’s previous titles.

Still, more so than other FromSoftware franchises, Armored Core 6 does not lock you into a playstyle with limited respecs and upgrade materials. The game’s producer Yasunori Ogura has said the game’s unparalleled customization “is the key to overcoming difficulties within the game”.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

To that end, Armored Core 6 not only allows healing within missions but also the ability to enter the garage upon death, This means that you can alter your Armored Core to adapt to the enemies and situations in a given mission.

Article continues after ad

In this way, you can somewhat alter how difficult it is to approach certain missions or bosses by adjusting your build on the fly. You can also expand your arsenal and effectiveness by exploring to locate hidden parts.

FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Choosing the right loadout will dramatically increase or decrease your performance in missions.

It should be noted that Armored Core 6’s leg types drastically alter the way you move and play. Changing these to suit particular in-game moments will certainly help curb the built-in difficulty of Armored Core 6.

Article continues after ad

Another method to boost your power and reduce situational difficulty in the game is through OST chips. To find out more about other systems that might help you get through Armored Core 6, check out our other guides.

Article continues after ad

Armored Core 6 PC requirements | Is Armored Core 6 open world? | Does Armored Core 6 have multiplayer? | Is Armored Core 6 coming to Nintendo Switch? | Armored Core 6 pre-order bonus & edition differences | Is Armored Core 6 coming to Xbox Game Pass? | Does Armored Core 6 have crossplay? | How to Stagger enemies with Impact meter