Diablo 4 Resplendent Sparks: Best farming methods

The most coveted prizes in all of Diablo 4 are Uber Uniques and to craft them, you’ll need Resplendent Sparks. Here’s a quick guide on the best ways to farm Resplendent Sparks in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 Season 4 is in full swing and players are blazing through the new and improved Helltides to hit that sweet endgame content. Meticulously tinkering with the new crafting mechanics in order to flesh out the best build of the season.

Of course, a supremely powerful build requires supremely powerful gear. In Diablo 4, that gear comes in the form of Uber Uniques with their build-defining Aspects.

Article continues after ad

Uber Uniques naturally have minuscule drop rates but Diablo 4’s Resplendent Sparks can be used to craft Uber Uniques and get around their pesky rarity. Here are the best ways to farm them.

Best ways to farm Resplendent Sparks in Diablo 4

The good news is, there are more than a few ways to get Resplendent Sparks in Diablo 4. This means you can cater your farming to the sort of activity you enjoy.

Article continues after ad

We’ve arranged these from easiest to hardest in our own experience. That way you can target some simple wins and stack those Resplendent Sparks early.

Completing the Season Journey

Blizzard Entertainment

While this might take a little longer, Diablo 4 gives you a bunch of different options to progress your Season Journey so you can take the path of least resistance. When you do finish it off, you’re rewarded with a resplendent Spark.

Article continues after ad

The best part is, you get a Resplendent Spark every time you complete the Season Journey in Diablo 4 with a different character. In theory, you could grind through the Season Journey with multiple characters for a guaranteed Resplendent Spark each time you finish.

Because the stash is shared, you can place them all there and craft Uber Uniques for your main. You only need four to craft a single Uber Unique and this is certainly the most reliable way to get them.

Article continues after ad

Defeat Uber Lilith

Blizzard Entertainment

So, this is a bit of a ramp-up in the challenge factor but Uber Uniques don’t come easy. You can earn a Resplendent Spark by defeating Uber Lilith for the first time but it’ll take some work.

Article continues after ad

Firstly, you need to have unlocked World Tier 4 in order to face Uber Lilith in Diablo 4 and take her Resplendent Spark. Once you’ve gotten that out of the way, you can challenge her in the Echo of Hatred Dungeon in Fractured Peaks.

We recommend being max level, and working to hit Armor and Resistance caps as well. Focusing of negating Shadow damage and defensive abilities that offer the Immune effect can also help.

Once you take her down for the first time, you’ll be awarded a Resplendent Spark and a random Uber Unique of your own. This can be helpful depending on how viable it is for your build and we’ll explain how with our next farming method.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Salvaging Uber Uniques

Now we’ve already gone over how frustrating Uber Uniques can be to get ahold of and some of them you won’t want to get rid of. However, If you happen to be one of those lucky folk who seem to have these rare items fall out of the sky and they aren’t useful to you, we’ve got even more good news.

Unwanted Uber Uniques can be salvaged at the blacksmith for Resplendent Sparks in Diablo 4. You only need four to craft one so If you’ve tried any of these other methods and gotten yourself an unwanted Uber along the way, you’re almost there.

Article continues after ad

Of course, this is a pretty unreliable method of farming Resplendent Sparks because Uber Uniques are bothersome to come by.

Tormented Bosses

Much like Uber Lilith, Tormented Bosses can be fought in World Tier 4. They also drop a Resplendent Spark when you beat them for the first time.

Article continues after ad

The downside here is you have to invest a lot of time grinding for the materials you need to summon them. They’re variants of the usual endgame hunts in Diablo 4 but they require a substantially larger amount of the usual resources and Stygian Stones to call upon.

If you like the fights, this can be a good way to do a whip around for more Resplendent Sparks but it’s by far the most time-consuming. The fights vary so much that we can’t offer any blanket tips for taking them down except to be max level with high survivability perks.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment

Those are all the best ways to farm Resplendent Sparks in Diablo 4. Hopefully, you can hit a few of them and craft that build-defining Uber Unique you so desperately desire.

If you’re unsure of which one you need, check out our Diablo 4 build guides.

Best Diablo 4 Barbarian builds | Best Diablo 4 Necromancer builds | Best Diablo 4 Druid builds | Best Diablo 4 Sorcerer builds | Best Diablo Rogue builds