Diablo 4 players can’t decide if Uber Lilith’s rewards are “trash” or justified

Diablo 4 Season 4: Loot Reborn has done a lot to to improve balance and make grinding for legendary loot fun and worthwhile in a lot of way. However, not every task yields an impressive haul.

Lilith is, of course, the final boss of Diablo 4‘s story campaign and one of its two main villains, depending on your point of view. Season 4 players can summon Uber Lilith too, a much more powerful version of Mephisto’s daughter to put their skills to the ultimate test and enjoy the spoils of besting her.

However, sometimes those rewards don’t match the effort. As one Reddit user pointed out, after taking the time to kill Uber Lilith, they only received what they believed to be a meager reward for such an achievement.

They said, “Who at Blizzard thought this is enough loot for killing Uber Lilith? Explain yourself”, before posting a picture of their loot drop:

Some agreed with the original poster, saying: “I mean you’re right it’s trash, can’t believe they still didn’t fix that lol”.



However, most players felt like the rewards were justified and that Uber bosses were “For fame and glory. Not for loot.” To counter, others argued that “the spark is enough”, due to this being a difficult item type to farm.

One player explained why Uber Lilith doesn’t drop much loot, saying: “They’re not going to add good loot to Lilith, because then people would want or need to farm her, then there would be hundreds of Reddit posts of how bad this fight actually is for an uber boss.”

Another supported the post, saying: “Just because it’s not “for” that doesn’t mean she couldn’t at least drop more than two items. They could make her loot table similar to Duriel’s but without the increased chance for an uber-unique. That would still be disappointing, but at least it would be better than this slap in the face.”

The original poster softened their stance but still wished they could have been rewarded with more after such an epic battle.

They said: “I know, I know. And I am also aware that Lilith is not for target farming. Killing Lilith was the goal I was playing for, glory is all I wanted. Just was a little surprised that even a nightmare+21 gives more loot.”