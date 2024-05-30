Diablo 4: How to get Scattered Prisms

Diablo 4’s Scattered Prisms are a useful crafting component that lets you put all those extra gems to use. Here’s everything you need to know about how to find and use them.

Diablo 4 has a host of crafting mechanics that can be used to craft the best build possible. New additions in Season 4 like the new Codex of Power and Greater Affixes create even more depth.

Of course, some classics still remain after the recent overhaul. One of Diablo 4’s earlier crafting methods relies on the acquisition of extremely rare Scattered Prisms.

This guide will let you know how to find Scattered Prisms in Diablo 4 and how you should use them.

Contents:

What are Scattered Prisms in Diablo 4

Scattered Prisms are an extremely rare crafting material you can use to add gem sockets to your gear. You can add up to two gem sockets depending on the piece of gear.

Having gem sockets is useful because, on top of the usual Affixes you have on the gear, gems add an extra benefit. These can be things like health on kill, thorns, or extra resistances depending on the type of gem, and the piece of gear you add it to.

Blizzard Entertainment

Where to get Scattered Prisms in Diablo 4

Scattered Prisms can be found as an item drop from World Bosses and Treasure Goblins. There is also a chance to collect them when opening Mystery Chests during Diablo 4 Season 4’s new and improved Helltides.

They are an incredibly hard-to-acquire resource so getting ahold of one will likely require a little bit of farming. For this reason, World Bosses are the most consistent method to get ahold of one.

Scattered Prism drop rates in Diablo 4

Scattered Prism drop rates are notoriously low but they have been tweaked as of the most recent Diablo 4 patch. Here are the new drop rates:

Treasure Goblins

15% Chance in World Tiers 1 and 2

25% Chance in World Tier 3

30% Chance in World Tier 4

World Bosses

1 Scattered Prism in World Tiers 1 and 2

2 Scattered Prisms in World Tier 3

3 Scattered Prisms in World Tier 4

The Butcher also has a guaranteed, 100% drop rate for Scattered Prisms and will drop one every time you encounter and defeat him.

How to use Scattered Prisms in Diablo 4

Once you’ve got some Scattered Prisms in Diablo 4, you can take them to a Jeweler. There you’ll be able to use them to add gem slots to your gear.

It only costs a single Scattered Prism to add a gem slot but as we mentioned before, they are exceedingly rare. Make sure you’re only using them on your best gear.

Blizzard Entertainment Jewelers can be found in all of Diablo 4’s major settlements.

That’s everything you need to know to get ahold of some Scattered Prisms and slot your gear with powerful gems.

If you’re wondering what gems work best for your particular character, check out our Diablo 4 build guides.

