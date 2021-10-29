Diablo 2 Resurrected fans worried about ladder mode: “this game isn’t ready for release yet”

The continuing issues of Diablo 2 Resurrected has its community worried that the game won’t be ready for ladders mode when this goes live.

Diablo 2 Resurrected’s ladders mode has not yet been given a release date, but fans are worried that if the first season arrives too soon, it will be ruined by the game’s post-launch problems. While Blizzard has resolved many of Diablo 2 Resurrected’s issues, the game is still using a queue system to make sure the servers don’t become overloaded.

Matchmaking problems also persist, with some players exploring Sanctuary for hours without seeing another player in a public game. Fans worry that if Diablo 2 Resurrected’s ladders mode launches while these problems still exist, it may put a final nail in the remaster’s coffin.

Advertisement

Diablo 2 Resurrected community discuss ladders mode

Some fans listed all the existing problems with the game on Reddit and said “D2R is NOT ready for the first ladder season yet, far from it. It’ll be a disaster.”

Players have pointed out that the game is still experiencing high queues and that it still often crashes, resetting their place in the queue. Others believed that the queue system shouldn’t exist in the first place and that the problems with the game’s code should have been addressed before launch.

The original poster argued that the game’s problems are more significant than people realize, saying “the whole Game Creation/Joining interface could and should be completely reworked with advanced filters, fast responsiveness, ease of use, there’s no reason not to do this in 2021, it wouldn’t affect the gameplay itself.”

Advertisement

Diablo 2 Resurrected: Ladders was initially delayed

Ironically, the developers were criticized for not having ladders mode ready for the initial launch of Diablo 2 Resurrected. However, since the game’s post-launch issues, many fans are now relieved this was the case.

Ladders is set to be Diablo 2 Resurrected’s version of Seasons and featured heavily in the game’s marketing. It’s also a new feature for Resurrected and was not part of the original Diablo 2 or its expansion, The Lord of Destruction.