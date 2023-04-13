Dead Island 2 voice cast – All characters and voice actors

From heroes to Zombies, Dead Island 2 features a deadly array of captivating voices. To honor those stars, we’ve put together a quick guide walking you through the game’s main voice actors and cast.

Whether it’s a dramatic monologue from a key character or terrifying groans from the impending undead, every word and sound in Dead Island 2 comes from an actor or actress.

With a branching narrative that includes all manner of personalities, crazy NPCs, and more, Dead Island 2 relies heavily on its leading line-up to propel the story forward.

Plenty of gamers are eager to put names to faces, so we’ve just done that. Here are all the main voice actors that feature in Dambuster Studios’ first-person shooter we know of so far.

Dead Island 2 characters & voice cast

With six brave heroes to choose from in Dead Island 2, the majority of the dialogue will be from them. From mindlessly chattering to context-heavy thoughts, they will serve as the backbone of your experience.

Here are the confirmed Dead Island 2 voice roles with more to be added.

Amy: Skye Bennett

An athletic individual in Dead Island 2, Amy is voiced by Skye Bennett who’s supplied voices for both TV and games. Her most notable roles in the industry before Dead Island 2 included voices in Horizon Forbidden West, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, and LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2.

Bruno: Jay Rincon

An LA-dwelling badass with a unique look, Bruno’s voice can be attributed to Jay Rincon. The actor has earned accreditation as Atomic Heart’s P3, as well as another Zombie game in Dying Light 2, and another voice actor that featured in Horizon Forbidden West.

Carla: Carolina Ravassa

Carla is a big brute in Dead Island 2. In real-life, Carolina Ravassa is a star in the video game zone and players will recognize her from a backlog of nearly 100 credited roles. Overwatch 2’s Sombra, GTA 5’s Taliana Martinez, and roles in Far Cry 6 and Cyberpunk 2077 just scratch the surface.

Dani: Michelle Fox

Michelle Fox takes the part of Dani and the foul-mouthed Irish rocker, turned Zombie eradicator, is brought to life by a newcomer to the gaming scene. Dani is Fox’s first video game role and has had multi-episodic roles in Casualty and Overshadowed.

Jacob: Okezie Morro

Stunts are his game and Jacob is his name. Dead Island 2’s stuntman is voiced by Okezie Morro and the actor is another who’s more known for TV than games. However, it hasn’t stopped Morro from landing roles in Joel Carter in Fora Horizon 4 and Charlie in Serious Sam 4.

Ryan: Ronan Summers

Quite possibly the most video game-savvy performer of the lot could be Ronan Summers – the name and face behind Dead Island 2’s tanky beefcake, Ryan. Summers has a huge portfolio of acting credits including Battlefield 2042, Forza Horizon 5, Cyberpunk 2077, Control, Hitman 2, and many more.

We hope you enjoyed this handy guide on Dead Island 2’s main cast members, and we’ll be sure to update it with other leading roles once we learn them. For now, here are even more guides for the Zombie title:

