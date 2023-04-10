Will Dead Island 2 be on Xbox Game Pass?

Dead Island 2 is the long overdue sequel to 2011’s zombie-killing extravaganza, and the developers will want as many people to play it as possible. Xbox Game Pass is a surefire way of achieving this, so will Dead Island 2 be available on it?

It still doesn’t feel real, but Dead Island 2 is gearing up to launch in 2023, over a decade after the original wowed gamers. An early preview of the game showed just how promising the title is shaping up to be and how it looks to innovate in the zombie genre.

Xbox Game Pass users are always interested to know which additional titles are coming to the subscription-based service. Dead Island 2 is expected to be another bout of gory, grizzly action, but will it be on Xbox Game Pass?

Dambuster Studios

Is Dead Island 2 on Xbox Game Pass?

All signs are pointing to Dead Island 2 not being Xbox Game Pass, sadly. The devs have given absolutely no indication that the game will be available on Game Pass from day one, and trailers for the game usually would’ve outlined this by now.

Top-tier AAA games have had a habit of dropping on Xbox Game Pass on release day, offering players the chance to grab big-time releases as part of their subscription fee.

As we’ve seen so many times before though, just because it’s not on the service from day one, doesn’t mean it’ll be absent forever. To entice new subscribers and retain current ones, new games are added all the time. So don’t be surprised to see Dead Island 2 arrive at some point on Xbox Game Pass.

If this does change at some point, then as always, we’ll be sure to let you know and update this guide with useful information.

