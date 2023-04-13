How long is Dead Island 2? Main story length & completionist run explained

Dead Island 2 is the next chapter in the Zombie-killing series. If you don’t know how much time you need to commit to it, here’s how long it’ll take to beat the main game, along with the length of a complete run.

Welcome to Hell-A. The setting of Dambuster Studios’ Dead Island 2 is a beautifully vile place teeming with undead horrors.

Along the course of your adventure, you’ll come across various main characters and NPCs. The majority of them will give you quests and side missions to complete. So when you’re not just staving off the threat of Zombies, you’ll want to complete these to earn XP and other rewards.

Article continues after ad

If you’re conscious about time and maybe have other games to play, or even some real life responsibilities, then runtime is key. To help you out, our quick Dead Island 2 guide will break down how long the story will take to beat, and the length of a perfectionist run too.

Dambuster Studios

How long is Dead Island 2? Length explained

In the words of the devs themselves to wccftech, it should take players around 20 hours to finish Dead Island 2. This ensures a full taste of the game with some optional content thrown in for good measure.

Article continues after ad

“I don’t know exactly. I think we do have guidance stating that if you take part in some secondary missions and other activities, the whole experience is around 20 hours. That’s what we have,” said the game’s Art Director Art Director Adam Olsson, when asked about the game’s length.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

If you’re interested in seeing and doing everything that the game has to offer, then Dead Island 2’s overall runtime will actually clock in closer to 30 hours going on 40 for a completionist run.

Article continues after ad

With a ton of Blueprints to find and various other collectibles, there should be plenty to keep players busy.

Dead Island 2 looks to be one of 2023’s most action-packed affairs. If you want even more guidance and knowledge on the game, we have more guides here:

Dead Island 2 Achievements & Trophies list | Will Dead Island 2 be on Xbox Game Pass? | Dead Island 2 preview | Will Dead Island 2 be open world? | Can you play Dead Island 2 on Steam Deck? | Does Dead Island 2 have a character creator? | Dead Island 2 PC requirements: Minimum & recommended specs | Does Dead Island 2 have crossplay? | Dead Island 2 editions & pre-order bonuses