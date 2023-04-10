Will Dead Island 2 be open world?

Dead Island 2 features spectacular environments in Los Angeles, but will players be able to freely traverse the zombie-infested map and make use of open-world elements?

The concept of open world is used frequently each year with tons of games presenting players with a fully-explorable map full of collectibles, missions, and side quests. Dead Island 2 embraces a lot of these ideas and long-time fans should have lots to keep them occupied on top of eviscerating the scourge of Zombies.

Thanks to the game’s early trailers and occasional gameplay chunks, we’ve seen that a lot of Dead Island 2 will take place in and around the streets of Los Angeles. The celebrity hotspot of the world now resembles more of an undead underworld than an A-list location of wealth and luxury.

Dambuster Studios have shown off danger-ridden houses and other ungodly horrors to stumble across, but will Dead Island 2 players be able to do this open-world style?

Is Dead Island 2 open world?

Even though the survival-horror title features an abundance of inter-connected areas, Dead Island 2 strictly isn’t an open-world game.

As we said, you’ll come across a ton of different open areas that allow you to roam around and explore, and there is fast travel too, but by chopping the game up, you can’t officially classify Dead Island 2 as open world.

This is semantics really, some players will not be too concerned with this and will instead thrive on exploring here, there, and everywhere to find Blueprints and other cool goodies.

The subject matter of “open-world fatigue” has been a hot topic in recent years with gamers becoming exhausted with long, open games that become very repetitive after a while. So it’s positive to see a much-anticipated title such as Dead Island 2 embracing more restrictive elements.

