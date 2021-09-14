While playing as the killer in Dead by Daylight can be fun, most of the time, you’re going to playing as the survivor and there’s some standout performers among the cast of characters.

Dead by Daylight has become one of the staples when it comes to online horror survival games since it was released back in 2016, since the game offers a unique cast of characters that keeps the scares coming.

With players can choose to play as a killer or survivor, a large portion of your time is going to be centered around playing as the latter. Grouping up with two other players, you’ll be tasked with turning on the generators, in order to escape the hunt of the killer.

Advertisement

But, there’s going to be some survivors that have incredible perks/abilities that’ll help you out during a match, and we’re going to run over some of the best survivors within Dead by Daylight.

How many survivors are in Dead by Daylight?

Before we jump into which survivors you should use within Dead by Daylight, it’s best to get up to speed with the current cast of characters within the game, as there’s quite a few that they’ve added over the years.

As of now, there’s 27 survivors in Dead by Daylight, and we’re going to run over all of them down below.

Advertisement

Dwight Fairfield

Meg Thomas

Claudette Morel

Jake Park

Nea Karlsson

Laurie Strode

Ace Visconti

William Overbeck

Feng Min

David King

Quentin Smith

Detective David Tapp

Kate Denson

Adam Francis

Jeffrey Johnansen

Jane Romero

Ash J. Williams

Nancy Wheeler

Steve Harrington

Yui Kimura

Zarina Kassir

Cheryl Mason

Felix Richter

Elodie Rakoto

Yun-Jin Lee

Jill Valentine

Leon Scott Kennedy

So, there’s quite a few characters within the game, but with a wide array of survivors, there’s bound to be some that’re better than others.

Who are the best survivors in Dead by Daylight

Now that you’ve got the grips of all the survivors in DBD, it’s time to dive into what we think are the best survivors you should master first within the game.

Read More: All killers in Dead by Daylight

Below are some of the best ones within the game, and why their toolset makes them so powerful against some of the survivors.

Claudette Morel One of the original survivors, Claudette has a fantastic healing ability, that allows her to heal faster with med-kits As well, if you’re injured while playing Claudette, she can self-heal twice as fast as other survivors

Meg Thomas Her sprint is phenomenal, allowing players to sprint at an increased speed of up to 150% Meg also has the ability to hear more noises around the map

Dwight Fairfield Another one of the founding characters of DBD, Dwight has increased repair speed if more survivors are close to the station If other survivors are near Dwight, they also gain increased action speed

Laurie Strode When a player is killed, they stack consumable items that make it harder for the killer to see Laurie’s aura If the killer does manage to read Laurie’s aura, she’ll be able to note there’s as well. Increasing her action speed during this time

Felix Richter Felix has a rather unique ability, as it allows the player to reveal the aura/location of nearby generators As well, Felix has an increased healing stat which increases over time



All of the characters within DBD bring something unique to the table, and its interesting to see the combinations players pull off within the game!