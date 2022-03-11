How to claim Dead by Daylight Prime Gaming reward Twitch drops (March 2022)

Looking to claim Prime Gaming’s Dead by Daylight rewards? Here are all of the current drops available for March 2022 in DBD.

Dead by Daylight’s ever-growing roster of savage Killers and sturdy Survivors continues to encompass some of classic horror’s most famous faces.

One of the game‘s best attributes is the fact that it reimagines these nightmarish characters in different ways, allowing you to truly transform them with skins and other cosmetics.

For Amazon Prime subscribers, one way to add more of these coveted items to your Dead by Daylight inventory is by claiming Prime Gaming rewards, so here’s everything you need to know to get these special goodies.

Advertisement

Contents

Dead by Daylight Prime Gaming rewards (March 2022)

For March 2022, the most recent Dead by Daylight Prime Gaming loot available to claim is The Fancy Family Dinner Outfit.

Jake Park, one of Dead By Daylight’s Survivors, is the grateful recipient of a shiny new skin as Prime Gaming subscribers get access to Jake’s stylish new get-up.

How to get Dead by Daylight Prime Gaming rewards

Of course, as with all Prime Gaming items, you must have an active Amazon Prime subscription in order to claim the drops. If not, sadly you can’t participate in this promotion.

In order to snag some Dead by Daylight cosmetics, though, you won’t have to go through the irritating process of linking your accounts. Instead, claiming them is a lot easier:

Advertisement

Head to the Prime Gaming website. Scroll until you find Dead by Daylight and select it. Select the current reward, and choose “Claim.” You will be given a code. Copy and paste this. Boot up Dead by Daylight. Visit the “Store” tab, then go to “Featured.” In the top right-hand corner, you’ll find “Redeem Code” – enter your code there (see image below.)

Importantly, this code must be redeemed by March 10, 2022, or it will expire.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about Dead by Daylight’s Prime Gaming rewards for March 2022.

Looking to stalk the night and take out those pesky Survivors? Here’s some guides to help you out:

All Killers | Best Survivors and perks in Dead by Daylight | Promo Codes | Is DBD Crossplay? | Is DBD on Xbox Game Pass?