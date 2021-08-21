All killers in Dead by Daylight from Pinhead to Michael Myers: abilities, more

Being the killer within Dead by Daylight is one of the best ways to play the horror-survivor title, but, if you’re just jumping into the game there’s an ample amount of killers you’re going to want to familiarize yourself with.

The widely successful Dead by Daylight has been soaring since its release back in 2106, as the game now bolsters a wide array of killers and survivors for players to opt into.

Speaking of killers, DBD has been adding news one frequently, growing the library of choices when concocting ways to ruin the Survivors’ day.

We’re going to run over all the playable killers currently in Dead by Daylight, along with all the perks and abilities you’ll be able to use!

All killers in Dead by Daylight

As of now, there’s 25 killers for players to choose from when loading into a match, and all of these differ in appearances and the abilities they are able to use.

We’re going to run over all the killers along with their powers and how you’ll be able to use them to your advantage in a match in order to win the match.

Evan MacMillan Bear Traps

Phillip Ojomo Wailing Ball

Max Thompson Jr. Chainsaw

Sally Smithson Spencer’s Last Breath

Michael Myers Evil Within

Lisa Sherwood Blackened Catalyst

Herman Carter Carters Spark

Anna Hunting Hatchets

Bubba Sawyer Bubba’s Chainsaw

Freddy Krueger Dream Demon

Amanda Young Jigsaw’s Baptism

Jeffery Hawk The Afterpiece Tonic

Rin Yamaoka Yamaoka’s Haunting

Frank, Julie, Susie, Joey Feral Frenzy

Adiris Vile Purge

Danny Johnson Night Shroud

Demogorgon Of the Abyss

Kazan Yamaoka Yamaoka’s Wrath

Caleb Quinn The Redeemer

Pyramid Head Rites of Judgement

Talbot Grimes Blighted Corruption

Victor and Charlotte Deshayes Blood Bound

Ji-Woon Hak Showstopper

Nemesis T-Type T-Virus

Cenobite

A large portion of these special moves are gathered towards dealing damage to the enemies, ones such as Spencer’s Last Breath can be beneficial to lowering your opponent’s HP. However, ones such as Evil Within allow for the player to get a better sense of where the survivors are hiding, so you can get a better jump on them.