Dead By Daylight Portrait of a Murderer patch notes: The Artist, Jonah Vasquez, new map

Dead By Daylight’s Portrait of a Murderer update unleashes The Artist into the fray, alongside a new Survivor and unique perks, so here’s the 5.4.0 patch notes.

Dead By Daylight’s latest killer, The Artist, has finally taken to the shadows as part of the Portrait of a Murderer 5.4.0 update.

Flanked by a murder of particularly nasty crows everywhere she goes, the late Carmina Mora was murdered for her attempts to cleanse corruption via art. Back from the dead and hellbent on ensuring her killer’s bloody demise, she’s a force to be reckoned with.

Accompanying her is new survivor Jonah Vasquez, and a whole new map inspired by her feathered friends. So, here’s everything you need to know about Dead By Daylight’s Portrait of a Murderer update, as well as the 5.4.0 patch notes.

Contents

Dead by Daylight: The Artist & new Eyrie of Crows map

As we mentioned before, the star of this patch is the mysterious Artist. With a whole host of creepy new perks inspired by her tragic tale, it’ll be interesting to see how much of an impact she makes on the game’s meta.

A new location has also been unveiled, entitled ‘Eyrie of Crows.” This refers to the lofty nests often built by birds of prey, but also frequently constructed by The Artist’s ebony avian friends. With a whole bunch of new nooks and crannies to explore, you’d best keep your eyes on the skies so that her scouts don’t spot you.

Dead by Daylight: Jonah Vasquez

On a very different end of the spectrum, we also have Jonah Vasquez joining the ranks of the Survivors. A self-professed mathematical mastermind, he uses logic to fuel his lethality.

With the ability to zip in and out of danger, heal his teammates, and correct failed Skill Checks, he may just become a staple team member.

Dead By Daylight Portrait of a Murderer patch notes

Below are the official patch notes for Dead By Daylight’s Portrait of a Murderer update, obtained via Behaviour Interactive.

Features

Added a new Killer – The Artist Perks – Grim Embrace, Scourge Hook: Pain Resonance, and Hex: Pentimento

Added a new Survivor – Jonah Vasquez Perks – Overcome, Corrective Action, and Boon: Exponential

Added a new map – Eyrie of Crows

Loadout and Customization menus now have Page Markers Markers include the number of the page Markers can be directly selected to jump to the desired page

Added a New/Sale badge to the Store

Added Subtitles to the HUD Can be toggled in the options Only applies to in-game speech (just The Trickster at this time)



Dead By Daylight Content Patch Notes

Re-enabled location restriction when snuffing Boon totems

Updated the character portraits for Meg, Dwight, Adam, and Laurie.

Updated the character background images in the Character Info and Store menus for Quentin, Feng, Kate, David, Jake, Nea, Adam, Meg, and Dwight.

Added input prompts for the Anti-Hemorrhagic Syringe, Styptic Agents, and Glass Beads add-ons

The Store DLC Purchase Popup now specifies the character associated with exclusive items

Cenobite Addon Update

Add-on – Liquified Gore Decreased solving time modifier to 1 second (was 2 seconds)

Add-on – Torture Pillar Decreased Chain Hunt activation time to 5 seconds (was 10 seconds)

Add-on – Larry’s Remains Decreased solving time modifier to 2 seconds (was 4 seconds)

Add-on – Chatterer’s Tooth Increased Undetectable status to duration 25 seconds (was 12 seconds)

Add-on – Engineer’s Fang Added effect: When hitting an injured Survivor with a possessed chain, only 1 additional chain will spawn

Add-on – Iridescent Lament Configuration Increased range to 24 meters (was 16 meters)



Dev Note: The Cenobite has been overperforming since he came to DbD. These addon changes are intended to bring his five best performing addons more in line to reduce his overall power, accompanied with a buff to his worst performing addon.

Optimization

Optimized The Spirit’s performance

Dev Note: The Spirit has the largest impact on performance of any Killer, technically speaking. These performance optimizations should help alleviate that on all platforms.

Bug Fixes

Fixed the broken Game Manual tab on the Tutorial screen.

Fixed an issue that allowed survivors to consume other survivor’s Clairvoyance perk.

Fixed an issue that caused blessing a totem not to disable Decisive Strike.

Fixed an issue that caused the Clairvoyance perk not to be deactivated when speared.

Fixed an issue that caused Boon Totem vignettes to disappear when moving between overlapping Boon ranges.

Fixed an issue that may cause the Boon Totem vignette to linger when the survivor who applied a Boon leaves the match.

Fixed an issue where skill checks would be absent when self-healing with the Self-Care or Boon: Circle of Healing.

Fixed an issue that may cause the sound notification for the 4th generator completed not to trigger.

Fixed an issue that may cause items, including medkits and toolboxes, with charge modifier add-ons to only apply 99% of their charge.

Fixed an issue that caused a hitch to occur at the end of vaults with the Legion.

Fixed an issue that caused Hag traps set in the Asylum’s entrance not to get triggered.

Fixed an issue that let The Nightmare place Dream Snares which would not be seen from below on top of stairs.

Fixed an issue that may cause the Afterpiece Tonic gas not to match the affected area when the bottle explodes high above ground level.

Fixed an issue that may cause survivors to be attacked by the Chain Hunt while they are solving the Lament Configuration.

Fixed an issue that caused a placeholder icon to be seen when affected by another player’s Leader perk.

Fixed an issue that caused a gun SFX to be heard when entering into the tally screen as The Deathslinger.

Fixed an issue that caused non-lethal interruptions not to grant progress towards the Quick Draw achievement.

Fixed an issue that may cause the camera in the Killer lobby to be off center.

Fixed an issue that may cause a hitch to occur after vaulting when using the Lithe perk.

Fixed an issue that may cause a hitch to occur when unhooking a survivor or entering a closet.

Fixed an issue that may cause The Cannibal to lose the ability to use his power after getting stunned.

Fixed an issue that caused clients de-synchronizations after running in the main buildings of various maps (Yamaoka, Macmillan, Ironwork of Misery, Coal Tower).

Fixed an issue that caused archives progress to be shareable between different accounts by switching accounts in the main menu.

Fixed an issue that caused the end game music to stop playing after using the Legion’s Feral Frenzy.

Fixed an issue that caused the Mori music not to play for killers playing the Nemesis.

Fixed an issue that may cause the wrong VFX and SFX to play when a Hex Totem was destroyed by a survivor.

Fixed an issue that prevented a Gateway’s SFX from stopping after it is closed while playing against The Cenobite.

Fixed an issue that prevented Chainsaw SFX from playing after The Cannibal’s Tantrum impacts an object.

Fixed an issue that prevented repair sfx from playing when repairing generators in the Survivor tutorial.

Fixed an issue that caused the Survivor to crawl into a corner near a totem to prevent being picked up by the Killer in the main building of Yamaoka Family Residence.

Fixed an issue that caused the Survivor to get on top of some cars near the Azarov Office.

Fixed an issue that caused a crouching Survivor get stuck near the stairs of one of the house in Dead Dawg Saloon.

Fixed an issue that caused Survivors and Killers to climb on top of a cart near the gallows of Dead Dawg Saloon.

Fixed an issue that caused Killers to be unable to walk through a doorway on RPD if the hatch spawned in that location.

Fixed an issue that caused the Survivors to not interact with one of the Nightmare’s clocks in RPD map on XSX only.

Fixed an issue that caused the “health line” visual in The Nemesis’s power effect behind the Survivor HUD portraits to disappear.

Fixed an issue that caused players to remain stuck in the result screen after a game.

Fixed an issue that caused a wireframe to be visible on Survivors on some platforms.

Known Issues

There are missing Meat Barrels in the Thompson House Bathroom causing an invisible collision.

A couple of Trickster voiceover lines are not localized.

Type of currency (KWD) is displayed incorrectly on Windows Store

The New and Sale flags on the Store buttons do not properly disappear when clicking on the Store buttons.

Dead By Daylight Patch Notes Changes from PTB

Features

The Artist Extended power limitation zone around Hooked survivors to 10 meters (was 8 meters) Swarmed Survivors who contact an idle Dire Crow will now have their Repel action reset (previously, it would damage the Survivor)



Dev Note: These changes were made to help reduce The Artist’s power to shut down unhooking, and also to make her less oppressive during short loops by giving the survivor a counterplay option.

Perks Grim Embrace Generator blocking increased to 30/35/40 seconds (was 20/25/30 seconds) Obsession aura reveal increased to 5 seconds (was 4 seconds) Hex: Pentimento Perk effects now line up with the description text properly



Dev Note: On the PTB, Hex: Pentimento would trigger the healing speed debuff first and then the repair speed debuff second, while the description listed them in the opposite order. The perk description is now correct, and the repair speed debuff is first followed by the healing speed debuff second.

Bug Fixes