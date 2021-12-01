Is Dead by Daylight on the Xbox Game Pass? Here’s everything you need to do to live out your horror movie fantasy.

Whether you’re a classic horror movie buff, or someone that simply loves the idea of taking control of some of film and television’s most terrifying characters, Dead by Daylight has become a haven for those who like to walk on the dark side.

Featuring seasoned killers like Pinhead and Scream, players are tasked with surviving the night as one of the game’s battle-hardened Survivors.

For those looking to test out the spooktacular survival title, you may be wondering if Dead by Daylight is on the Xbox Game Pass, and therefore can be played for “free” as part of your active subscription. Thankfully, we’ve got all the information you need right here.

Is Dead by Daylight on Xbox Game Pass?

Horror fans rejoice! Dead by Daylight is on the Xbox Game Pass. This means that players who have an active Game Pass subscription can download and play the game as part of the deal.

For those who aren’t using the Game Pass, you can purchase the base game for $29.99 (£24.99.)

Where to buy Xbox Game Pass

The Xbox Game Pass can be purchased via Xbox’s official website for both PC and Xbox consoles. Sadly, PlayStation players cannot take advantage of the deal.

The pass comes in two tiers:

Standard ($9.99/£7.99) : Includes access to hundreds of games, as well as Xbox exclusive games on release. PC players can also get their first month for $1 (£1.)

: Includes access to hundreds of games, as well as Xbox exclusive games on release. Ultimate ($14.99/£10.99): Everything that comes with the standard edition, but also includes Xbox Live Gold, the ability to play games on Cloud and free in-game content.

So that’s everything you need to know about Dead by Daylight on the Xbox Game Pass! Looking to strike fear into the hearts of your opponents? Be sure to check out our DBD guides:

