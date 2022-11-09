Dark Souls Remastered server status: Is Dark Souls Remastered down?

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at [email protected]

Dark Souls Remastered PC servers have been down for almost a year, but are they back up, and can you play online? Here’s everything you need to know about the Dark Souls Remastered server status.

Dark Souls Remastered servers have been down for almost a year on PC, which has stopped players from playing PvP and multiplayer co-op. This is obviously a big problem for those that enjoy both the competitive and casual sides of the game.

As you can imagine, it’s not exactly easy to work out when a server will experience some outages. Fortunately, you can use our Dark Souls Remastered server status tracker to find out whether there have been any problems impacting the game.

So, if you’re looking for the latest updates to Dark Souls Remastered online play, then be sure to check out the PC server status below.

Dark Souls Remastered server status

The Dark Souls Remastered PC servers are now finally back up and running. Players initially reported problems logging into the game’s multiplayer nearly a year ago, but now, FromSoftware has issued an update.

Tweeting via the official Dark Souls account, the developers announced that they have now fixed the issues that were preventing players from accessing the servers. “Online features for the PC version of Dark Souls: Remastered have been reactivated. Thank you once again for your patience, understanding, and support.”

This is obviously fantastic news for PC players who have been looking to dive back into the original title. However, if you’re still experiencing problems logging into the Dark Souls Remastered servers, then be sure to head over to the official support page to find out the root cause of your connection issues.

It’s also important to check your own online connections, so boot up another game or check your router to see if the problem is on your end.

Dark Souls Remastered server maintenance resources

To stay up-to-date on the status of Dark Souls Remastered servers, be sure to bookmark this article and check back here if you have any issues. Additionally, you can also follow the official Dark Souls Twitter account for constant updates on the game’s issues.

