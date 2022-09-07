Temtem server status: Is Temtem down?

Wondering if the Temtem servers are up and running or down for maintenance? Find out everything you need to know about the Temtem server status.

Temtem is the latest massively multiplayer creature-collection adventure game, inspired by the likes of Pokemon. Putting an end to its early access period, version 1.0 of the game was launched on September 6, 2022.

Since the game is heavily based on multiplayer, there can be times when the servers occasionally go offline. Chances will be the devs are either working to apply a new update, fixing some game issues, or just pulling it down for maintenance.

If you’re wondering if the Temtem servers are down, our Temtem server status hub has everything you need to know about upcoming maintenance, server errors, and developer updates.

Crema Temtem being multiplayer-based, it’s servers need to be maintained often.

Temtem server status

At the time of writing, all Temtem servers are up and running. The last instance when the servers went offline was on September 7, 2022. The devs took the servers offline to fix some issues related to Twitch drops, DigiLair, and the Deluxe edition with Xbox.

The maintenance period was for around 20 minutes and the servers went back up after that.

Prior to that, the servers were also down for more than 30 hours on September 5, 2022. This was because Crema decided to launch Temtem’s version 1.0 on the day after, ending its Early Access run.

Temtem server maintenance resources

You may want to bookmark this article if you want to keep yourself updated on Temtem’s server status. We’ll make sure to update it whenever there’s ongoing maintenance or the servers are offline. The official Temtem Twitter account is also a great resource as the developers post constant updates on the game’s content and server issues.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about the Temtem server status. For more about the game, make sure you check out our Temtem hub for all the latest news and updates.