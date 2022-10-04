Disney Dreamlight Valley server status: Are Disney Dreamlight Valley servers down?

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at [email protected]

Disney Dreamlight Valley uses online connections for cloud saving, Star Path event progression, Blue Chest spawns, and many other features. Below is the information you need to know on the current status of the servers.

Disney Dreamlight Valley players can spend their days removing Night Thorns, exploring biomes, and befriending iconic characters in the early access, slice-of-life game. While many of the features can be accessed without an internet connection, online servers play an important role in cloud saving and the Star Path event progression.

Many Disney Dreamlight Valley players have noted playing without the internet can mess with save files. This also applies to the game not being synced correctly to console clocks. These disconnects can lead to issues with crops spawning, quests progressing, and forgeable goods being picked up.

Because of this, knowing what is happening with the game’s online servers can be important for protecting save files. Below is everything you need to know about the current status of the online servers.

Are Disney Dreamlight Valley’s online servers currently down?

Currently, Disney Dreamlight Valley’s servers are down.

As reported on the DisneyDLV Twitter account, The servers are currently down and the developers are working to resolve the issue. As stated in a follow-up post, “Please note that while we investigate this issue, you can continue to play the game as normal. While certain features like Blue Chests, the Events Menu, and Cloud Saves are not available at this time, they will return once the issue is resolved.”

This story is currently developing…