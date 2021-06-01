Crysis Remastered Trilogy: Release date, multiplayer, gameplay, more - Dexerto

Crysis is Crytek’s flagship franchise and over the years the original trilogy has received high praise among gamers. Now, you will have a chance to relive all the action with the new Crysis Remastered Trilogy.

Launching all the way back in 2007, the Crysis series has been one adored by fans over the years, but, it is also one that has not seen a new title within the series since Crysis 3 back in 2013.

In 2020, Crytek remastered the original game, however, this was only the first stop for the developers as they have now announced a trilogy of remastered titles coming soon.

Advertisement

Yes, you heard that right, all three will be making their way to PC and modern-day consoles in 2021 and we cannot wait. Here is everything you need to know regarding the Crysis Remastered Trilogy.

Crysis Remastered Trilogy release date

Crytek announced the trilogy on June 1st, 2021 which took some fans off guard as no one really expected more Crysis news to come this year. Due to the fact, we just received the original remake in 2020, but now we are going to have more to play soon.

Read More: How to watch E3 2021

They have noted that all three games are going to release for PC and console sometime later in 2021, but an official release date is still to be announced.

Advertisement

Crysis Remastered ✓

Crysis 2 Remastered ✓

Crysis 3 Remastered ✓ Crysis Remastered Trilogy is coming to consoles and PC this fall! Visit the North Korean islands, save humanity from a deadly virus in New York City and uncover the truth about C.E.L.L. https://t.co/WbDUZN2vNx — Crysis (@Crysis) June 1, 2021

Crysis Remastered Trilogy trailer and gameplay

Crytek has also posted a teaser trailer encompassing all three titles into a short snippet for fans to view.

Will the Crysis Remastered Trilogy have multiplayer?

Multiplayer was one of the big aspects of the original series, and back in the day, it was an amazing way to experience the true chaos that is the series. So, fans would be hopeful that Crytek would implement this game mode with the release of the trilogy later this year.

Read More: How to watch Summer Games Fest 2021

But, the official Crysis Twitter account has shut down any hope of multiplayer being involved with the new remakes. As they have replied to someone asking if there would be multiplayer in the remakes with “[It] will only include single-player campaigns.”

Advertisement

Crysis Remastered Trilogy will only include single-player campaigns. — Crysis (@Crysis) June 1, 2021

Platforms

If you are looking to play the Crysis Remastered Trilogy, then no matter what platform you are on you will have no trouble getting into the action.

Crytek has announced it will be playable on the following platforms.

PC

Nintendo Switch

Xbox One

Xbox Series X/S

PS4

PS5

Keep your eyes peeled in the coming months, as we could see more gameplay revealed surrounding the remakes at the upcoming EA Play Live 2021 in July!