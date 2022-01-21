Ghostwire Tokyo: Platforms, trailers & everything we know

Ghostwire Tokyo transports players into a tormented Tokyo haunted by Yokai and steeped in Japanese tradition, so for those shinigami hoping to slay some demons, here’s its proposed release date, platforms and trailers.

Bethesda’s upcoming title, Ghostwire: Tokyo is set to be the perfect blend of Japanese folklore and Cyberpunk 2077’s vibrant yet violent vistas.

Set in the moonlight streets of a parallel Tokyo that has been overrun by fearsome spirits and demonic entities, your character is the lone hero that will bring the creature behind these machinations to justice.

Looking to channel your inner Shinigami and reap some mischievous souls? Here’s everything we know about Ghostwire: Tokyo, including its possible release date, trailers, and platforms.

Advertisement

Contents

Is there a Ghostwire Tokyo release date yet?

While Ghostwire Tokyo is set to drop in spring, 2022, there’s no confirmed release date yet.

According to the PlayStation Store listing spotted by MP1st, Ghostwire: Tokyo could release on March 24, 2022. The listing has since been removed, but this date would track with the already confirmed release window.

However, take the date with a pinch of salt until Bethesda formally confirm it. The date could have simply been a placeholder and unconfirmed release dates can change any time.

Ghostwire Tokyo platforms

Despite Xbox Game Studios’ acquisition of Bethesda Softworks, Ghostwire Tokyo will remain a Windows and PlayStation exclusive at launch. It will, however, only be available to PlayStation 5 owners.

Advertisement

Read More: The 10 best games of 2021

However, Head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, revealed to Bloomberg that the game will be coming to Xbox a year after its release.

Ghostwire Tokyo trailers

E3 2019 Trailer

As a busy day in Tokyo comes to a close, all of the city’s residents simply vanish in the blink of an eye, leaving one man to take down the perils that haunt this once-proud city.

Oh, and there’s a Shiba Inu, and yes, you can pet them.

Hannya Trailer

Transported to a terrifyingly twisted Tokyo where Yokai stalk the streets, your character is the unfortunate hero in a world dominated by demons. Utilizing a whole host of elemental-inspired skills, you’re tasked with fighting your way through the hordes to meet their mysterious maker.

Advertisement

Gameplay

In the Hannya trailer, we see the player character bending nature to his will. Attacking foes head-on using different combinations of elemental spells, these creatures won’t know what hit them.

As you defeat demons, their cores will be revealed. From here, you can perform a series of martial arts-inspired takedowns to rid Tokyo of these pesky Yokai once and for all.

So that’s everything we know about Ghostwire Tokyo: from its proposed release date to its gameplay and trailers. Need something new to play in the meantime? Check out our list of game release hubs:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 | Hogwarts Legacy | Forspoken | Elden Ring | Assassin’s Creed Infinity | Diablo 4 | Overwatch 2