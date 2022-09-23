Cookie Run Kingdom x BTS: Release date, trailer & more

Cookie Run: Kingdom has announced its collaboration with K-Pop boy band, BTS. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming event.

Cookie Run: Kingdom is an adorable gacha mobile game that is renowned for creating lovable characters and collaborating with huge names like Disney and more recently, BTS.

Devsisters announced the collaboration with the successful boy band through a teaser trailer in which many cookies were holding the recognizable light stick fans use in their concerts.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Cookie Run Kingdom x BTS event.

Yes, the Cookie Run: Kingdom BTS collaboration will be released on October 13, 2022.

Before the new event comes out, we will have some teaser videos released in the weeks before. This article will be updated when those come out so be sure to check back soon.

What’s being added to Cookie Run: Kingdom

Currently, the elements being added to the game are primarily focused on making the members of BTS into adorable cookies. It’s not known if they will be able to fight or if they will have any story behind them or if it will be a concert-style event like many see in Fortnite.

Nevertheless, along with the announcement of the Cookie Run: Kingdom x BTS collaboration, a schedule was released, allowing you to prepare for upcoming announcements and the upcoming event as a whole.

Cookie Run: Kingdom x BTS trailer

Announced on September 21, developers of Cookie Run: Kingdom, Devsisters, released a short teaser featuring the cookie silhouettes of BTS along with them dancing on stage.

As more information comes to light, we will update this article, so check back soon.

