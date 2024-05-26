Kingdom Hearts 4 news may be “coming soon” according to Steam

While the wait for Kingdom Hearts 4 continues to grow, there may finally be a light at the end of the tunnel as the official Steam page gives us a small message about coming news.

The Kingdom Hearts series combines the magic of Disney with the awe-inspiring adventure of Final Fantasy, defining a generation-spanning over twenty years. Though the series has taken extended breaks to develop the games, fans remain as rampant as ever for any news of their favorite franchise starring stark contrast of Mickey Mouse and Sephiroth.

Since the release of the Kingdom Hearts rhythm game Melody of Memory, we haven’t heard any news of a new Kingdom Hearts game, outside of the Missing Link mobile game, since mid-2022 with an interview with series creator Tetsuya Nomura regarding the development of Kingdom Hearts 4.

The Kingdom Hearts Steam website may be hinting at an announcement in the near future, as it states below.

Disney/Square Enix

“Stay tuned for more Kingdom Hearts information coming soon.” It is a very short but direct message, though how Kingdom Hearts fans interpret “soon” may differ from the average gamer due to the long wait time between games.

The Steam versions of the Kingdom Hearts series will be released on June 13, 2024. This is less than a week after the Summer Games Festival, so the timing suggests we may receive some form of Kingdom Hearts announcement at the event.

The following Kingdom Hearts games are coming to Steam:

Kingdom Hearts -HD 1.5+2.5 Remix- (1 + 2 Final Mix, Chain of Memories, Birth By Sleep featured as full games and cutscene movies of 358/2 Days and Re: coded)

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (Dream Drop Distance and 0.2 A Fragmentary Passage)

Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re Mind DLC

All games are available for individual purchase, and all will be included in the “Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece” bundle. This does leave out the most recent Kingdom Hearts game, “Melody of Memory.” So we’ll have to wait and see what Disney and Square Enix have up their sleeve for Sora and the gang.