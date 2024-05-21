When is the Lovely Runner finale out? Release schedule explained

Lovely Runner has inevitably taken the K-drama world by storm, and its finale is fast approaching. So you know exactly when to tune in, here’s a breakdown of the final episodes’ release schedule.

The K-drama has quickly become a favorite since its release in early April, with its blend of time travel plots and coming-of-age romance. While fans are hooked on the budding romance, there’s an element of mystery at play too.

The story centers on Im Sol, whose life is far from perfect — but she gets by thanks to her favorite K-pop group Eclipse, and her favorite idol Sun-jae. But when Sun-jae dies by suicide, she’s given a chance to go back in time to save him. Im Sol soon realizes they weren’t strangers and were fated to meet somehow. But will Im Sol change the future to save the person she loves?

Article continues after ad

Lovely Runner’s storyline has taken more than a few turns and trips back to the past before its finale. Im Sol must do what she can to evade fate and the finale will reveal if she and Sun-jae get their happily ever after.

Article continues after ad

When is the next episode of Lovely Runner out?

Lovely Runner Episode 15 will be released on May 27, 2024, while the finale arrives on May 28, 2024.

You can check out the full release schedule below:

Episode 1 – Monday, April 8, 2024

Episode 2 – Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Episode 3 – Monday, April 15, 2024

Episode 4 – Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Episode 5 – Monday, April 22, 2024

Episode 6 – Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Episode 7 – Monday, April 29, 2024

Episode 8 – Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Episode 9 – Monday, May 6, 2024

Episode 10 – Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Episode 11 – Monday, May 13, 2024

Episode 12 – Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Episode 13 – Monday, May 20, 2024

Episode 14 – Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Episode 15 – Monday, May 27, 2024

Episode 16 – Tuesday, May 28, 2024

The K-drama has been released on a weekly two-episode schedule since its premiere. One episode is released every Monday and the second on Tuesday on the cable TV channel tvN in South Korea. It airs at 8:50pm KST, but what about global fans?

Article continues after ad

Viki gained the rights to stream the tvN K-drama alongside its cable TV schedule. But the release time is a bit different for the streaming platform, with the new episodes releasing well after 12pm EST.

How many episodes of Lovely Runner are there?

The K-drama has a total of 16 episodes.

Seasoned K-drama fans are well aware of the episode pattern. It’s more than customary for K-dramas to follow a 12-16 episode run, with Lovely Runner being no different.

The question is where will Lovely Runner end? Im Sol had tried again and again to change Sun-jae’s fate of dying, but it kept happening one way or another. By Episode 14, things get harder for Im Sol as she somehow can’t avoid Sun-jae despite making sure all their interactions from the past never happened.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It’s a twisted fate. The two are meant to be, but Im Sol is determined to keep him alive, even if it means they are apart.

Will there be a Lovely Runner Season 2?

It’s unlikely that Lovely Runner will get a Season 2.

The storyline is based on a 2020 novel by Kim Bbang titled Naeilui Euddeum. For now, there’s no indicator by the cast or tvN that Lovely Runner will get a continuing storyline after the finale. With two episodes left, there’s more than enough room for Im Sol and Sun-jae’s story to come to a close.

For more, check out the most anticipated K-dramas of 2024, as well as the 2024 Netflix K-dramas to add to your watchlist.