Solo Leveling Season 2 trailer is already here, and fans can’t believe it

Solo Leveling was always going to have a presence at Anime Expo 2024 given’s the show’s success, but we got a welcome curve ball of the first trailer for Season 2.

One of the best anime of the year so far, Solo Leveling blew up this past spring. One of the biggest manhwa ever, the story found an entirely new audience on-screen, who’ve become just as invested in Sung Jinwoo’s evolution.

As a result, there’s a huge amount of anticipation for Solo Leveling Season 2. The expectation was we probably wouldn’t hear much about the show’s return for a while as A-1 Pictures gets to work making it, but that’s not the case.

A short trailer was shown at Anime Expo 2024. It shows Jinwoo taking on several villains in a snowy setting, the backdrop for the Red Gate Arc.

In particular, we get a good look at Baruka, a vicious ice elf who tests Jinwoo’s skills in every way. Their eventual fight could very be the whole season’s highlight.

Fans are both impressed and stunned they’re getting new footage so soon. “Was not expecting a Season 2 trailer already,” says a fan on Reddit. “Can’t wait to see the amazing art animated in another season!” another comments.

“Oh dang already a trailer for Season 2!” a reply on Twitter adds. “Peak” is a theme across most others.

As exciting as this is, the teaser is limited in terms of release information. We don’t know when more Solo Leveling will arrive. Sometime 2025 is likely, but earlier in the year seems optimistic given the standard of the series.

We’ll have to wait for more, but right now this seems like more than enough to keep the fandom happy. Check out our guides on Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle and Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 if you want to keep up with more of the biggest anime going.