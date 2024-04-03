Solo Leveling: Arise release date, pre-registration, and more

Solo Leveling: Arise will be the first game from the hit manhwa and anime and its set to launch soon, so here’s everything you need to know, including what it is, the release date and how to pre-register.

The popular manhwa Solo Leveling has garnered a whole new wave of fans after its anime adaption has been a roaring success and easily established itself as one of the best anime of 2024.

Following its newfound success, Solo Levelling: Arise will be launching as the first-ever game from the Korean series, available on PC and mobile. Here’s everything you need to know, including if we have a release date and how you can pre-register to earn in-game rewards.

Contents:

What is Solo Leveling: Arise?

It is an action-RPG game that includes all the typical gacha features that you will find in games such as Genshin Impact.

You will play as Sung Jinwoo, the main character from Solo Leveling. Just like the story of the manhwa, you follow his journey from being the weakest hunter of all time to the world’s best hunter.

As you explore the various worlds and tackle challenging gates, you and your Raid Party will take part in various fast-paced combat against a range of enemies to clear them and climb the ranks.

You will be able to collect and team up with different hunters from the series, earn various items and weapons as well as learn new skills and abilities.

No, an exact release date has not been confirmed by developers Netmarble, but they have stated that they aim to release the game in April, 2024.

With the last episode of the hit anime series having broadcasted on March 31, this would mean that the game will launch shortly after as the developers look set to capitalize on the success.

Netmarble did launch the game in Early Access towards the end of March briefly, which has come to an end. However, you can pre-register Solo Leveling: Arise while you wait and earn in-game rewards.

How to complete pre-registration for Solo Leveling: Arise

To pre-register for Solo Leveling: Arise, you will need to sign up for pre-registration via one of four different ways:

When you are in the Netmarble launcher, App Store, or Google Play store, simply search for Solo Leveling: Arise and follow the steps as if you were downloading a game or app.

By pre-registering for the upcoming game, you will receive various in-game rewards after the game’s official launch.

Here are all the Solo Leveling: Arise pre-registration rewards you will receive:

Chic Black Suit Costume for Sung Jinwoo

Two Mana Power Crystals for each attribute (ten in total)

Legendary Artifact sets

100,000 Gold

You can also receive a bonus reward of Jinwoo’s hunter partner, Yoo Jinho, if you pre-register with your email through the game’s official website.

Netmarble announced that Solo Leveling: Arise received over five million pre-registrations in under a week, as the game looks set to follow in the popular footsteps of the original manhwa and anime series.