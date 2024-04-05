Content Warning April 5 patch notes: Head movement, equipment locations, bug fixes, more

A new bug patch for Content Warning was released on April 5 that fixed various issues with head movement, Steam, and more. Here are the patch notes.

Ever since its April 1st release, Content Warning has received a bunch of bug fixes to make the experience smoother and gameplay easier for players to engage in. The co-op horror title has already crossed 6 million owners and peaked at 200,000 concurrent players on launch day.

However, now players are finding more issues in the game and calling for Landfall Games to fix them. Taking on the feedback, Landfall released another patch on April 5 that fixes issues with head movement, equipment location, and much more.

Here are the Content Warning patch notes for the April 5 hotfix.

Landfall The latest patch fixes some significant issues with the game.

Content Warning April 5 hotfix patch notes

Landfall Games announced a much-needed Content Warning hotfix on April 5 on Twitter/X, that fixes numerous bug issues interfering with the overall player experience.

Here are all the fixes mentioned by Landfall in their post:

You can now see other players’ head movements when they look up and down

You can now find equipment down in the old world.

Added steam-rich presence so your friends can see how viral you are

You can now also invite friends from the Steam friends list

Fixed a bug where the wrong amount of days left would show after sleeping

Fixed a bug where the view quota would load incorrectly when playing from a save

While these are the only fixes made following the April 3 update when Landfall added new Equipment to the shop, players continue to bring issues to the developers who have committed to addressing and fixing them.

Furthermore, Landfall also fixed issues with infinite player lobbies which means any mods to increase a player count would not work in the game anymore.

