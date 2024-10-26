Call of Duty Black Ops 6 October 26 patch notes: XP gain fixes, map fixes & more

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is getting a quick patch post launch to address some bugs that majorly impacted gameplay, including fixes for various map exploits and XP gains. Most bugfix patches aren’t that important, but this one will have a huge impact.

Black Ops 6’s launch has gone exceptionally well considering how high the player count is, especially considering that server issues have been limited and critical gameplay bugs are few and far between. However, they do exist, and Treyarch aims to address them with the October 26 patch.

Article continues after ad

While you won’t find any weapon balance changes or nerfs for outliers like the busted SVD build, there’s plenty to look forward in this patch. Here are the full BO6 October 26 patch notes:

Full Black Ops 6 October 26 patch notes

Activision

Multiplayer

Loadouts

The last-selected loadout will properly be highlighted when opening the Loadouts menu in-game.

Operators

Addressed an issue with Bailey’s animation in the Operators menu.

Settings

The ‘Mute Licensed Music’ setting now functions properly.

Maps

Babylon Closed an exploit where players could get outside of the intended playspace on Babylon.

Lowtown Closed an exploit where players could get outside of the intended playspace on Lowtown.

Red Card Closed an exploit where players could get outside of the intended playspace on Red Card. Improved stability in Red Card.

General Adressed an issue with stability when using in-game interacts.



Modes

Increased XP and Weapon XP rates for modes that were awarding less XP than expected. Team Deathmatch Control Search & Destroy Gunfight



Matchmaking

Addressed an issue that was occasionally preventing matches from quickly finding a replacement player in the case that another player quit the match.

Firing Range

Players can now select a Loadout in Firing Range, regardless of level progression.

Private Matches

Private Match will no longer forfeit if one team has zero players.

Theater

Improved performance when watching clips in Theater.

Training Course

Improved server stability in the Training Course.

Equipment

Tactical Equipment Decoy Removed XP gain for Decoys. Smoke Resolved an issue with stability when using the Smoke Grenade.



Scorestreaks

Dreadnought Addressed an issue where the incoming missile sound from the Dreadnought would continuously play.



Medals

Fixed an issue where the Ace Medal was being incorrectly awarded during certain conditions.

Zombies

Terminus

Addressed an issue with the Boat Race in Terminus sometimes not ending properly.

Liberty Falls

Addressed an issue that could cause zombies to stop spawning in Liberty Falls.

Gobble Gums

The Wonderbar! GobbleGum now grants the Player a Wonder Weapon appropriately.

Gameplay

S.A.M. Trials Corrected text in S.A.M. trials to properly reference the LDBR. Fixed an issue with S.A.M. Trials not spawning during matches in certain instances.



Stability

Added various crash and stability fixes.

UI/UX

Addressed an issue where player progression levels were incorrect on the Scoreboard.

Addressed an issue where the interface wouldn’t display the player’s correct progression level in main menus.

Improved stability in the main menus.

Store