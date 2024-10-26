Call of Duty Black Ops 6 October 26 patch notes: XP gain fixes, map fixes & more

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 October 26 patch notes: XP gain fixes, map fixes & moreActivision
Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is getting a quick patch post launch to address some bugs that majorly impacted gameplay, including fixes for various map exploits and XP gains. Most bugfix patches aren’t that important, but this one will have a huge impact.
Black Ops 6’s launch has gone exceptionally well considering how high the player count is, especially considering that server issues have been limited and critical gameplay bugs are few and far between. However, they do exist, and Treyarch aims to address them with the October 26 patch.
While you won’t find any weapon balance changes or nerfs for outliers like the busted SVD build, there’s plenty to look forward in this patch. Here are the full BO6 October 26 patch notes:
Full Black Ops 6 October 26 patch notes
Multiplayer
Loadouts
- The last-selected loadout will properly be highlighted when opening the Loadouts menu in-game.
Operators
- Addressed an issue with Bailey’s animation in the Operators menu.
Settings
- The ‘Mute Licensed Music’ setting now functions properly.
Maps
- Babylon
- Closed an exploit where players could get outside of the intended playspace on Babylon.
- Lowtown
- Closed an exploit where players could get outside of the intended playspace on Lowtown.
- Red Card
- Closed an exploit where players could get outside of the intended playspace on Red Card.
- Improved stability in Red Card.
- General
- Adressed an issue with stability when using in-game interacts.
Modes
- Increased XP and Weapon XP rates for modes that were awarding less XP than expected.
- Team Deathmatch
- Control
- Search & Destroy
- Gunfight
Matchmaking
- Addressed an issue that was occasionally preventing matches from quickly finding a replacement player in the case that another player quit the match.
Firing Range
- Players can now select a Loadout in Firing Range, regardless of level progression.
Private Matches
- Private Match will no longer forfeit if one team has zero players.
Theater
- Improved performance when watching clips in Theater.
Training Course
- Improved server stability in the Training Course.
Equipment
- Tactical Equipment
- Decoy
- Removed XP gain for Decoys.
- Smoke
- Resolved an issue with stability when using the Smoke Grenade.
- Decoy
Scorestreaks
- Dreadnought
- Addressed an issue where the incoming missile sound from the Dreadnought would continuously play.
Medals
- Fixed an issue where the Ace Medal was being incorrectly awarded during certain conditions.
Zombies
Terminus
- Addressed an issue with the Boat Race in Terminus sometimes not ending properly.
Liberty Falls
- Addressed an issue that could cause zombies to stop spawning in Liberty Falls.
Gobble Gums
- The Wonderbar! GobbleGum now grants the Player a Wonder Weapon appropriately.
Gameplay
- S.A.M. Trials
- Corrected text in S.A.M. trials to properly reference the LDBR.
- Fixed an issue with S.A.M. Trials not spawning during matches in certain instances.
Stability
- Added various crash and stability fixes.
UI/UX
- Addressed an issue where player progression levels were incorrect on the Scoreboard.
- Addressed an issue where the interface wouldn’t display the player’s correct progression level in main menus.
- Improved stability in the main menus.
Store
- Store will properly update after the C.O.D.E. Endeavor Pack has been purchased.