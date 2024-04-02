Content Warning already has a mod to increase max player count

Viral new game Content Warning has already received a mod that increases max player count in a session. Here’s how it works.

Content Warning is one of those games that shadow drops on gamers and instantly goes viral in just a few hours, much like the similar indie horror title Lethal Company that was released in 2023. However, the new April Fools drop by Landfill Games allows players to be viral content creators in the game by filming horror videos in a haunted factory.

You can team up with up to three more friends to head out to create spooky content in the game. While the indie game is already out for free until April 2, 2024, 11 am EST, there’s a mod that’s already been made that allows you to surpass the max player count in a session past four players.

A team of modders at 753.network shared their creation on X which shows roughly eight to ten players in a single exploration session in Content Warning. This mod comes as a breakthrough for players who are finding it challenging to film viral content due to restrictions limited to film space or battery health of their equipment.

“Amazing this is hilarious”, said one player. “Damn y’all modders work quick”, said another user. The modders also shared the link to their Discord server from where interested players can download the mod and get it working in the game, alongside the Content Warning modding community server.

However, Landfall has recently released a patch that fixes infinite spawns in the game, hence players are questioning whether the mod would work after the hotfix or not. Regardless, this mod opens up several aspects for the modding community to come up with new ideas for such add-ons that would only elevate the fun players are having in Content Warning.