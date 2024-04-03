Content Warning April 3 update patch notes: New items, bug fixes, more

The viral indie horror co-op game Content Warning has received a small patch following its massively successful launch this week. Here’s everything this update does.

Content Warning has received its first update just a couple of days after its wildly successful launch. The indie co-op horror title has taken Steam by storm, helped by Twitch streamers and the developers offering the full game for free for the first 24 hours.

This first patch is small but makes some useful changes, adds new content, and promises future improvements.

Here is everything Content Warning’s first update does.

What’s changed in Content Warning’s first patch?

The most significant part of this Content Warning update is the new items it adds: the Reporter Mic and the Sounds Player. These seem like helpful tools for improving your SpookTube videos and gaining viewers.

The update also makes some tweaks and fixes, such as emote price adjustments and decreasing hard drive use for recordings.

The developers also used this opportunity to share fixes they are working on related to things like voice and camera footage issues. While not ready just yet, it’s good to know that more improvements are in the works.

Content Warning April 3 patch notes

Landfall

Full patch notes can be found here.

Patch Notes

Added new item “Reporter Mic”

Added new item “Sounds Player”

Added a projector in the garden

Adjusted prices of emotes

Added inverted mouse setting

Fixed disk being able to be duplicated if you picked it up at the same time

Decreased hard drive usage for recordings

We are of course working on more fixes for the other bigger issues – we are currently working on: