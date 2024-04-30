Manor Lords system requirements: Minimum & recommended PC specs

Manor Lords is rendered beautifully in Unreal Engine, with the potential to build sprawling medieval towns, but how powerful does your system need to be to play the city-building sim?

Manor Lords has joined the ranks of Content Warning and Palworld as sudden indie successes in 2024 as the game not only became Steam’s most wish-listed title at one point, it even broke its own Steam store page on release.

The city-building sim that turns you into a medieval lord is utterly unique, especially with it being rendered in Unreal Engine 4. But you might be wondering if your PC can handle it. So here is everything you need to know about Manor Lord’s minimum and recommended PC specs.

Article continues after ad

Manor Lords’ minimum system PC specs

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-4670 or AMD FX-Series FX-4350

Intel Core i5-4670 or AMD FX-Series FX-4350 Memory: 8GB RAM

8GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 (2GB) or AMD Radeon RX-460 (4GB) or Intel Arc A380 (6GB)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 (2GB) or AMD Radeon RX-460 (4GB) or Intel Arc A380 (6GB) Storage: 15GB HDD space

As you can tell, Manor Lords is not the world’s most graphically intense game, with it being able to run with specs nearly a decade old, no surprise as UE4 turns a decade old in 2024, which is a benefit of the game running on an older version of UE.

Article continues after ad

Manor Lords’ recommended system PC specs

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-7600 or AMD Ryzen 3 2200G

Intel Core i5-7600 or AMD Ryzen 3 2200G Memory: 12GB RAM

12GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB) or Intel Arc A580 (8GB)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB) or Intel Arc A580 (8GB) Storage: 15GB SSD space

The advantage of Manor Lords running on UE4 becomes readily apparent as its recommended specs are quite old, meaning older systems can very much run the game. And if you are using a system with relatively new hardware, running Manor Lords on a smooth 1440p 60FPS is no problem.