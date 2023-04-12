Dead Island 2 PC requirements: Minimum & recommended specs

PC players looking to jump on Dead Island 2 will need to have some important questions answered: do you meet the minimum requirements to play the game, and can you go one step further and meet the higher-end specs for Dead Island 2?

The original Dead Island received a lot of praise for its outstanding visuals at the time, and in 2023 it’s going to be even harder for Dead Island 2 to wow players with its graphics due to the competition.

However, the footage we’ve seen of Dambuster Studios’ effort looks to be top-notch and could cause some PC users problems when it comes to the game’s specs. After all with PC gaming, each user’s rig differs, and the matter of adequate hardware comes into question.

To help you out, we’ve put together a quick and easy guide showing the minimum and recommended specs for Dead Island 2, as stated by the devs.

Dead Island 2 minimum specs

OS: 64-Bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-7700HQ or AMD FX-9590

Memory: 10 GM RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 70 GB available space

Dead Island 2 recommended specs

OS: 64-Bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i9 9900K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Memory: 16 GM RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 2070 Super or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 70 GB available space

Dead Island 2 high specs

OS: 64-Bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-12600KF or AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

Memory: 16 GM RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 70 GB available space

Dead Island 2 ultra specs

OS: 64-Bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-13700K or AMD Ryzen 9 7900 X

Memory: 16 GM RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 or AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 70 GB available space

That covers everything you need to know about Dead Island 2 and the minimum and recommended PC specs required to run the game. For even more information on the game, make sure you read through our other guides for the title:

