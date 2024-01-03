Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown PC requirements – Minimum & recommended specs

The Prince of Persia series is coming back later in January, and PC gamers may want to know ahead of launch what the PC requirements for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown are.

After a long absence from the centerfold of gaming, Ubisoft’s Prince of Persia is coming back with a brand new game to kick off 2024. The series is returning to its roots as a 2D side-scrolling action-adventure game, utilizing Metroidvania elements and more modern game design principles.

Article continues after ad

With the game also coming to PC – the perfect type of game to play on Steam Deck – it’s a good idea to check out the PC system requirements. Here’s what you’ll need to get Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown running on your PC.

Article continues after ad

Ubisoft

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown minimum system PC specs

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is designed to run on last-gen consoles such as Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. Therefore, the minimum specs for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown on PC are very light. As taken from the Epic Games Store listing:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 3.4 GHz, AMD Ryzen3 1200 3.1 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 (2GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (4GB VRAM)

RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel setup)

Storage: 30 GB

DirectX version: DirectX 11

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit only)

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown recommended system PC specs

As for the recommended specifications, which are required if you want to run Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown at a higher framerate and quality, you will need more powerful hardware. However, the jump between minimum and recommended specs is not that big, and most modern PCs should still be able to run the game on higher settings.

Article continues after ad

CPU: Intel Core i7-6700 3.4 GHz, AMD Ryzen5 1600 3.2 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (4GB VRAM)

RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel setup)

Storage: 30 GB

DirectX version: DirectX 11

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit only)

The bottom line is, if you have a PC with hardware that is anywhere up to a decade old, you should be fine being able to run Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown on minimum or recommended PC specs.

Article continues after ad

Tekken 8 PC requirements | Elden Ring PC requirements | Baldur’s Gate 3 PC requirements | Cities Skylines 2 PC requirements | Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 PC requirements | Starfield PC requirements | Remnant 2 PC requirements