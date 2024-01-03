Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown PC requirements – Minimum & recommended specs

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown PC requirements – Minimum & recommended specsUbisoft
The Prince of Persia series is coming back later in January, and PC gamers may want to know ahead of launch what the PC requirements for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown are.
After a long absence from the centerfold of gaming, Ubisoft’s Prince of Persia is coming back with a brand new game to kick off 2024. The series is returning to its roots as a 2D side-scrolling action-adventure game, utilizing Metroidvania elements and more modern game design principles.
With the game also coming to PC – the perfect type of game to play on Steam Deck – it’s a good idea to check out the PC system requirements. Here’s what you’ll need to get Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown running on your PC.
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown minimum system PC specs
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is designed to run on last-gen consoles such as Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. Therefore, the minimum specs for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown on PC are very light. As taken from the Epic Games Store listing:
- CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 3.4 GHz, AMD Ryzen3 1200 3.1 GHz
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 (2GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (4GB VRAM)
- RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel setup)
- Storage: 30 GB
- DirectX version: DirectX 11
- OS: Windows 10 (64 bit only)
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown recommended system PC specs
As for the recommended specifications, which are required if you want to run Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown at a higher framerate and quality, you will need more powerful hardware. However, the jump between minimum and recommended specs is not that big, and most modern PCs should still be able to run the game on higher settings.
- CPU: Intel Core i7-6700 3.4 GHz, AMD Ryzen5 1600 3.2 GHz
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (4GB VRAM)
- RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel setup)
- Storage: 30 GB
- DirectX version: DirectX 11
- OS: Windows 10 (64 bit only)
The bottom line is, if you have a PC with hardware that is anywhere up to a decade old, you should be fine being able to run Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown on minimum or recommended PC specs.
