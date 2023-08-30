Persona 3 Reload PC requirements: Recommended and minimum specs

Persona 3 Reload is coming to PC and consoles in early 2024, and the game’s PC requirements have already been revealed. If you’re planning to play the JRPG on PC, here’s a rundown of the recommended and minimum specs.

Following the highly successful Nintendo Switch and Xbox console releases of Persona 4 Golden, Persona 3 Portable, and Persona 5 Royal, the ground-up remake of Persona 3 will be coming to PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, and PC in February 2024.

Article continues after ad

Persona 3 Reload will allow fans to play through the compelling story of the original game in a reimagined fashion for modern platforms. With a fresh coat of paint, that seems to have brought the style of Persona 5 to P3, a lot of fans are eager to experience what’s considered one of the most narratively dark installments in the franchise.

Article continues after ad

If you’re planning to pick up Persona 3 Reload on PC, you’ll want to make sure your device meets the requirements to run the JRPG, so here’s a rundown of the recommended and minimum specs for the game.

Article continues after ad

Atlus Persona 3 Reload is coming to PC and consoles in February 2024.

Persona 3 Reload PC system requirements

To ensure that you can run Persaon 3 Reload so you can experience all of its dungeon-crawling, life-sim action, here’s a full rundown of the minimum PC specs needed for the game.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Note: You’ll need to have a 64-bit processor and operating system for Persona 3 Reload.

Minimum specs

Operating system: Windows 10.

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790, 3.4 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM.

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 Ti, 2 GB.

Storage: 30 GB available space.

DirectX: Version 12.

If you’re aiming to get the smoothest performance out of Persona 3 Reload, the requirements listed below are what you’ll need in order to get the optimal performance out of the JRPG.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Recommended specs

Operating system: Windows 10.

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790, 3.4 GHz.

Memory: 8 GB RAM.

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760, 2 GB.

Storage: 30 GB available space.

DirectX: Version 12.

Overall, the system requirements for Persona 3 Reload are very low, especially compared to the majority of AAA PC releases these days. Thankfully this means that most devices should be capable of running the game at 60 FPS which will provide a smooth gameplay experience.

Those are the minimum and recommended specs for Persona 3 Reload! Why not check out our voice actors hub while you’re here?