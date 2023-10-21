Alan Wake 2 System Requirements – Minimum, recommended & ultra PC specs

The system requirements for upcoming survival horror sequel Alan Wake 2 have been revealed, and even minimum settings require an impressive gaming setup.

Alan Wake 2 is the long-awaited sequel to the 2010 release of the same name. It follows the titular character as he attempts to grapple with dark forces in a mysterious town.

There is much more to the original than just a compelling hook, and it was well-received by fans and critics. Though a sequel should arguably have come sooner, it’s almost here, with the game slated for release on October 27.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, for expectant fans on older or less powerful PCs, it may be challenging to play the game on anything beyond minimum settings, if at all.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Alan Wake 2 system requirements on PC

The recommended specs for Alan Wake 2 are significantly higher than expected.

In news that will disappoint many, even on low settings, players will need at least a Geforce RTX 2060 or a Radeon RX 6600in the GPU slot. Though clever use of the settings menu could get the game running on less, the requirements are steep in almost every department. That said, here are the requirements to run Alan Wake 2 at all levels.

Article continues after ad

Minimum specs (1080p/30fps, low graphics preset)

HARDWARE REQUIREMENT OS Windows 10/11 64-bit RAM 16 GB CPU Intel i5-7600K or AMD equivalent GPU GeForce RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 6600, 6GB VRAM Storage 90 GB SSD

Recommended specs (1440p/30fps, medium graphics preset)

HARDWARE REQUIREMENT OS Windows 10/11 64-bit RAM 16 GB CPU AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent GPU GeForce RTX 3060 or Radeon RX 6600 XT, 8GB VRAM Storage 90 GB SSD

Recommended specs (1080p/60fps, medium graphics preset)

HARDWARE REQUIREMENT OS Windows 10/11 64-bit RAM 16 GB CPU AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent GPU GeForce RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6700 XT, 8GB VRAM Storage 90 GB SSD

Ultra specs (2160p/60fps, high graphics preset)

HARDWARE REQUIREMENT OS Windows 10/11 64-bit RAM 16 GB CPU AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent GPU GeForce RTX 4070 or Radeon RX 7800 XT, 12GB VRAM Storage 90 GB SSD

Low Ray Tracing specs (1080p/30fps)

HARDWARE REQUIREMENT OS Windows 10/11 64-bit RAM 16 GB CPU AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent GPU GeForce RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6800 XT, 8GB VRAM Storage 90 GB SSD

Medium Ray Tracing specs (1080p/60fps)

HARDWARE REQUIREMENT OS Windows 10/11 64-bit RAM 16 GB CPU AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent GPU GeForce RTX 4070, 12GB VRAM Storage 90 GB SSD

High Ray Tracing specs (2160p/60fps)

HARDWARE REQUIREMENT OS Windows 10/11 64-bit RAM 16 GB CPU AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent GPU GeForce RTX 4080, 16GB VRAM Storage 90 GB SSD

Those are the complete list of requirements for anyone looking to play Alan Wake 2. While waiting for its eventual release, why not take a look at our full breakdown of all the trophies and achievements on offer.