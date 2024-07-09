Best Wave of Light build in The First Descendant: Best modules, Descendants & weapon stats

Best Wave of Light build in The First Descendant: Best modules, Descendants & weapon statsNEXON/Dexerto
Scout Rifles provide a nice balance between range and impact, capable of outputting competitive DPS in The First Descendant. Wave of Light is one of the best examples of this, so here’s everything you need to know about getting the most out of the gun.
We put Wave of Light in the B-Tier in our recent list of the Ultimate Weapons in The First Descendant. Though it’s not able to keep up with Assault Rifles and SMGs in terms of raw damage output, the increased range does make it a much safer player.
In addition, it’s a lot easier to consistently hit Weak Points, which can play perfectly into Descendant abilities and the loadouts of your teammates. With all of that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about Wave of Light.
How to unlock Wave of Light Ultimate Weapon
- Wave of Light Polymer Syncytium
- 62x Monad Shard
- 73x Flectorite
- 12x Negative Ion Particle
- Wave of Light Polymer Syncytium Blueprint
- Wave of Light Synthetic Fiber
- 143x Superfluid
- 72x Semi-Permanent Plasma
- 10x Positive Ion Particle
- Wave of Light Synthetic Fiber Blueprint
- Wave of Light Nano Tube
- 108x Silicon
- 91x Nanopolymers
- 9x Cooling Metallic Foil
- Wave of Light Nano Tube Blueprint
- Wave of Light Blueprint
- 100,000 Gold
After collecting all the materials needed, head over and speak to Anais in Albion. Pay the 100,000 Gold and collect the Wave of Light research quest, then wait four hours for the weapon to unlock fully.
Be aware that Wave of Light isn’t available until Mastery Rank 10, so make sure you have leveled up enough before starting.
Wave of Light stats
- Stats:
- ATK: 76
- Fire Rate: 249
- Reload Time: 2.2 seconds
- Splendor: After reloading, it grants the unique ability of Solar Halo. On hitting an enemy while Solar Halo is active, inflict Lunar Halo on the target enemy with a set chance.
It’s important to note that the stats above act as a Level 1 baseline for the weapon. All can be changed via the use of modules and leveling the weapon up, so the stats are best used as a comparison point to other Level 1 weapons of the same type.
Best Descendant for Wave of Light
Wave of Light is the ultimate generalist weapon and is entirely suitable for any Descendant as a result. That said, the best option in terms of synergy is Bunny, and you should have a blast using the two in tandem.
Bunny’s impressive movement speed and traversal prowess should enable you to get into the position to hit Weak Points continuously. This will allow you to get the most out of your DPS rotation when Wave of Light is involved.
Best Modules
|Module
|Socket
|Description
|Rarity
|Weak Point Expansion
|Malachite
|On Weak Point hit, Weak Point damage +X% (15s Cooldown)
|Ultimate
|Rifling Reinforcement
|Malachite
|Firearm ATK +X%
|Normal
|Marksman
|Almandine
|Firearm Critical Hit Rate +X%, Firearm ATK +X%
|Rare
|Fire Rate Up
|Malachite
|Fire Rate +X%
|Normal
|Action and Reaction
|Malachite
|Firearm ATK +X%, Recoil +X%
|Rare
|Consume Magazines
|Cerulean
|Reload Time Modifier +X%, Weak Point Damage +X%
|Rare
|Hit Rate Insight
|Rutile
|Accuracy +X%, Firearm Critical Hit Rate +X%
|Rare
|Better Insight
|Almandine
|Firearm Critical Hit Rate +X%
|Normal
|Better Concentration
|Almandine
|Firearm Critical Hit Damage +X%
|Normal
|Weak Point Insight
|Malachite
|Weak Point Damage +X%, Firearm Critical Hit Rate +X%
|Rare
|Weak Point Sight
|Malachite
|Weak Point Damage +X%
|Normal
