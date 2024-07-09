Best Wave of Light build in The First Descendant: Best modules, Descendants & weapon stats

Scout Rifles provide a nice balance between range and impact, capable of outputting competitive DPS in The First Descendant. Wave of Light is one of the best examples of this, so here’s everything you need to know about getting the most out of the gun.

We put Wave of Light in the B-Tier in our recent list of the Ultimate Weapons in The First Descendant. Though it’s not able to keep up with Assault Rifles and SMGs in terms of raw damage output, the increased range does make it a much safer player.

In addition, it’s a lot easier to consistently hit Weak Points, which can play perfectly into Descendant abilities and the loadouts of your teammates. With all of that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about Wave of Light.

Article continues after ad

How to unlock Wave of Light Ultimate Weapon

NEXON/Dexerto

Wave of Light Polymer Syncytium 62x Monad Shard 73x Flectorite 12x Negative Ion Particle Wave of Light Polymer Syncytium Blueprint

Wave of Light Synthetic Fiber 143x Superfluid 72x Semi-Permanent Plasma 10x Positive Ion Particle Wave of Light Synthetic Fiber Blueprint

Wave of Light Nano Tube 108x Silicon 91x Nanopolymers 9x Cooling Metallic Foil Wave of Light Nano Tube Blueprint

Wave of Light Blueprint

100,000 Gold

After collecting all the materials needed, head over and speak to Anais in Albion. Pay the 100,000 Gold and collect the Wave of Light research quest, then wait four hours for the weapon to unlock fully.

Article continues after ad

Be aware that Wave of Light isn’t available until Mastery Rank 10, so make sure you have leveled up enough before starting.

Wave of Light stats

Stats: ATK: 76 Fire Rate: 249 Reload Time: 2.2 seconds Splendor: After reloading, it grants the unique ability of Solar Halo. On hitting an enemy while Solar Halo is active, inflict Lunar Halo on the target enemy with a set chance.



It’s important to note that the stats above act as a Level 1 baseline for the weapon. All can be changed via the use of modules and leveling the weapon up, so the stats are best used as a comparison point to other Level 1 weapons of the same type.

Article continues after ad

Best Descendant for Wave of Light

NEXON/Dexerto

Wave of Light is the ultimate generalist weapon and is entirely suitable for any Descendant as a result. That said, the best option in terms of synergy is Bunny, and you should have a blast using the two in tandem.

Bunny’s impressive movement speed and traversal prowess should enable you to get into the position to hit Weak Points continuously. This will allow you to get the most out of your DPS rotation when Wave of Light is involved.

Article continues after ad

Best Modules

Module Socket Description Rarity Weak Point Expansion Malachite On Weak Point hit, Weak Point damage +X% (15s Cooldown) Ultimate Rifling Reinforcement Malachite Firearm ATK +X% Normal Marksman Almandine Firearm Critical Hit Rate +X%, Firearm ATK +X% Rare Fire Rate Up Malachite Fire Rate +X% Normal Action and Reaction Malachite Firearm ATK +X%, Recoil +X% Rare Consume Magazines Cerulean Reload Time Modifier +X%, Weak Point Damage +X% Rare Hit Rate Insight Rutile Accuracy +X%, Firearm Critical Hit Rate +X% Rare Better Insight Almandine Firearm Critical Hit Rate +X% Normal Better Concentration Almandine Firearm Critical Hit Damage +X% Normal Weak Point Insight Malachite Weak Point Damage +X%, Firearm Critical Hit Rate +X% Rare Weak Point Sight Malachite Weak Point Damage +X% Normal

That’s our complete guide to the weapon! If you’re looking to build around this gun, then our Bunny guide will prove useful.

Article continues after ad

If you’re looking for a change, check out our Ajax, Gley, Kyle, Lepic, Freyna and Valby guides.