How to unlock Bunny in The First Descendant

Bunny is a playable character in The First Descendant who looks like a cross between The Flash and a Power Ranger, here’s how to unlock the game’s resident speedster.

The First Descendant has a fun mix of characters for players to try in some high-octane third-person shooting action, and Bunny is easily one of the most interesting. Using a speed suit that continuously charges an electric current while she runs, Bunny’s offensive capabilities are unique across The First Descendant’s Roster.

Below, we’ll detail everything you need to know about Bunny, including how to unlock her, how to complete her research, her skills, and more, so get ready to go fast.

Article continues after ad

NEXON Games Bunny is a supercharged speedster.

How to unlock Bunny

To unlock Bunny in The First Desendent, you need to craft her Bunny Suit by completing her research which involves following the main story until you reach the early quest called Obtain Bunny Suit Basic Materials.

Article continues after ad

The materials you need to gather are as follows:

Bunny Enhanced Cells

Bunny Stabilizer

Bunny Spiral Catalyst

Obtain Bunny Amorphous Material

Then you’ll need to hunt down and kill some enemies known as Grave Walkers for the final piece of the puzzle, the Amorphous Material.

Finally, return to Anais to turn in the quest to unlock Bunny. Once this has been completed, Bunny will become a playable character on the roster and you can indulge your need for speed.

Article continues after ad

Thankfully Bunny is a standard character in The First Descendant meaning the path to unlocking her is fairly straightforward compared to Ultimate characters.

Ult Bunny

Ult Bunny is exactly what it sounds like, Bunny’s Ultimate form in her Ultimate outfit, the Ultra-lightweight Motile Battlesuit “White Rabbit”.

In this form, Bunny can make constant DPS attacks, doing more damage than usual. The more she runs, the greater the electrical energy she accumulates, allowing her to release this energy in a powerful shockwave.

You can purchase Ult Bunny from the shop after earning enough gold.

Article continues after ad

NEXON Games Bunny can blast enemies with jets of electricity.

All Bunny skills

Like all characters in The First Descendant, Bunny has her own set of unique passive and active skills that set her apart from her peers.

Article continues after ad

Here’s what each skill does:

Passive Skill

Rabbit Foot – Builds up Electricity charge while moving. Once Bunny stops, the accumulated Electricity can be used to deal damage to nearby enemies when landing a Double Jump.

Active Skills

Thrill Bomb – Spawns a Bomb that damages a nearby enemy. This damage increases depending on how much electric energy Bunny has gathered from running.

Speed of Light – Increases Sprint Speed and lets Bunny continuously run while active

Lightning Emission – Deals damage to enemies when moving. This damage increases depending on how much electric energy Bunny has gathered from running.

Maximum Power – Blast Electricity in front of Bunny, dealing damage to enemies that are in her path. This damage increases depending on how much electric energy Bunny has gathered from running and ends when the Electricity runs out.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Bunny’s lore

Abandoned by her parents as a child and raised by her grandmother, Bunny learned to become swift on her feet as a petty criminal, avoiding the authorities and always running from trouble. After stealing an electronic grenade from the police, the experimental bomb exploded while in Bunny’s possession.

However, instead of killing her, the blast triggered Bunny’s latent Arche abilities, with the electric current fused with her, giving her superhuman speed and electric powers. While recovering in hospital, the authorities offered Bunny a position among the Descendants and she agreed – providing her criminal record was wiped.

Bunny now takes care of her grandmother with the money she earns fighting as a Descendant and is determined to find out what happened to her parents.