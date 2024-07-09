Where is Anais in The First Descendant

The First Descendant has tons of NPCs you need to interact with in order to get the most out of your Descendant, weapons, and gameplay. Anais is likely the most important, so it’s vital to know where she is and what she does.

Whether you’re looking to unlock a new Descendant or complete a mission, it’s always worth knowing where Anais is in The First Descendant. Thankfully, with the number of times you’ll be visiting her, you’ll probably memorize her location in the game pretty quickly.

However, before you do that, finding the tricky NPC can be a little frustrating, with Albion often feeling like a maze. So, here’s where to find Anais and what she can do for you in The First Descendant.

Anais location in The First Descendant

Anais can be found in the southwestern part of Albion, just past Alpha.

If you fast-traveled to the northern City Entrance, head past the large middle structure and Seneca. Then turn right, going past Alpha and HQ. Keep going until you see the weapons modification benches and workshops. Just in front of you and to the right is an open circular building, Anais is in there.

If you’ve spawned in the southwest City Entrance, just head north and turn left, the building will be right in front of you.

What does Anais do?

Anais is likely one of the NPCs you’ll be seeing the most in The First Descendant, aside from perhaps Alpha depending on your love for the main quests.

She’s a pivotal aspect of the game and helps players research Descendants and weapons as well as Enhancement Materials, Weapon Materials, and Descendant Materials.

So, if you’re looking for a new weapon to wield or a new character to enjoy, then Anais is the NPC to seek out.

