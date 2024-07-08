Best Clairvoyance build in The First Descendant & how to unlock it

Beam Rifles are one of the more unusual weapon types in The First Descendant, but they can be quite potent in the right hands. Clairvoyance is the best of the bunch, so here’s everything you need to know about unlocking and using it.

Clairvoyance is a gun that takes advantage of spectacular damage-scaling to deliver DPS that’s off the charts if used correctly. We recently placed it in the S-Tier on our Ultimate Weapons list, and it’s inarguably one of the best options in the entire game.

The gun runs on Special Rounds, which can be annoyingly infrequent, but if you preserve ammo for the right moment, then it isn’t easy to look past Clairvoyance. With all that in mind, here’s our guide to getting the most out of the gun.

How to unlock Clairvoyance Ultimate Weapon

NEXON/Dexerto

Before you can unlock Clairvoyance, you will need to accumulate significant Research Materials:

1x Clairvoyance Polymer Syncytium 73x Flectorite 114x Reverse Charging Coil 8x Encrypted Neural Circuit Clairvoyance Polymer Syncytium Blueprint

1x Clairvoyance Synthetic Fiber 97x Hardener 115x Shape Memory Alloy 19x Deformed Biometal Clairvoyance Synthetic Fiber Blueprint

1x Clairvoyance Nano Tube 139x Carbon Crystal 76x Hellion 10x Fusion Plasma Battery Clairvoyance Nano Tube Blueprint

Clairvoyance Blueprint

100,000 Gold

Completing activities, unlocking regions, and defeating bosses in Void Intercept reward most of the materials required, though be warned that it is a bit of a grind. After you have managed to accumulate everything you need, head over and speak to Anais in Albion.

Pay 100,000 gold and get the research request. From there, it should take four hours to unlock and use. The only other thing to be aware of is that it doesn’t become available until Mastery Rank 15, so don’t bother going for it until then.

Clairvoyance Stats

ATK: 23

Fire Rate: 399

Reload Time: 2.2 seconds

The Thing Beyond: Hitting an enemy with a Stage 2 Beam inflicts Void Gaze on the target. Hitting an enemy with a Stage 3 Beam inflicts Appalled Calling on the target. This effect is considered the same as Frostbite in some modes.

Best Descendant for Clairvoyance

NEXON/Dexerto

While its perks are universally effective in dealing out extra damage, the best Descendant available for Clairvoyance users is Viessa. The Appalled Calling effect on the Stage 3 Beam is actually precisely the same as Frostbite.

This synergizes perfectly with Viessa’s Ice Shackle debuff, generated from her Blizzard skill. The heavy increase to Action Speed that it also provides works perfectly with Viessa’s toolkit, and she’s comfortably the best Descendant to have in charge of Clairvoyance.

Best Modules

These are the best Modules for Clairvoyance:

Module Socket Description Rarity Snowflake Conductor Cerulean When attacking enemies afflicted by Frostbite, Firearm ATK +X% Ultimate Superconductivity Charge Xantic Beam Rifle charging speed +X% Normal Chill Priority Cerulean Chilll ATK +X%, Reload Time Modifier -X% Rare Refrigerate Gun Barrel Cerulean Chill ATK +X%, Fire Rate – X% Rare Rapid Fire Insight Xantic Fire Rate +X%, Firearm Critical Hit Rate +X% Rare Special Rounds Compulsive Xantic Max Special Rounds +X%, Max Movement Speed -X% Rare Chill Enhancement Cerulean Adds Chill equal to X% of Fireteam ATK Normal Better Insight Almandine Firearm Critical Hit Rate +X% Normal Rifling Reinforcement Malachite Firearm ATK +X% Normal Fire Rate UP Malachite Fire Rate +X% Normal

That’s our complete guide to the Clairvoyance weapon in The First Descendant. If you’re still wondering which Descendant to main, we have full guides available for Ajax, Bunny, Freyna, Gley, Kyle, Lepic, and Valby.

