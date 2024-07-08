Best Nazeistra’s Devotion build in The First Descendant & how to unlock it

Nazeistra’s Devotion is an Ultimate Weapon in The First Descendant and is one of the best Hand Cannons you can use. Here’s how to unlock it as well as the best Modules, Descendants, and more for the weapon.

Securing the S-Tier slot in our weapons tier list Nazeistra’s Devotion is undeniably impressive. You can use it as a secondary weapon to inflict a unique ability when hitting an enemy’s Weak Point, while also restoring your ally’s shield.

It runs on Impact Rounds (green ammo) which means you don’t have to break a sweat finding ammo for this hand cannon. Thanks to its stats, the Nazeistra’s Devotion stands tall as one of the best choices for fighting Void Intercept bosses like Pyromaniac.

How to unlock Nazeistra’s Devotion Ultimate Weapon

Before you unlock Nazeistra’s Devotion, you need to collect its Research Materials which are as follows:

1x Nazeistra’s Devotion Polymer Synctium 105x Repton 97x Hardener 9x Artificial Biometal 1x Nazeistra’s Devotion Polymer Synctium Blueprint 50,000 Gold

1x Nazeistra’s Devotion Synthetic Fiber 130x Metal Accelerant 72x Semi-permanent Plasma 7x Organic Biogel 1x Nazeistra’s Devotion Synthetic Fiber 50,000 Gold

1x Nazeistra’s Devotion Nano Tube 62x Monad Shard 143x Superfluid 4x Common Carbon Activator 1x Nazeistra’s Devotion Nano Tube 50,000 Gold

1x Nazeistra’s Devotion Blueprint

100,000 Gold

Nexon Games / Dexerto

Each of these research materials comes with a set of prerequisite items you need to find. For example, Nazeistra’s Devotion Polymer Synctium requires an item called Hardener. This can be found after unlocking the Vespers region of Ingris. It’s on the western part of the map located beside Albion.

You also need to defeat three Void Intercept bosses – Grave Walker, Dead Bride, and Stunning Beauty to gather all the materials.

After collecting everything, head over to Anais in Albion, pay 100,000 Gold for Nazeistra’s Devotion’s research request, and wait for four hours for it to unlock. The research is available at Mastery Rank 1, which means you can unlock it fairly early in The First Descendant.

Stats

ATK : 81

: 81 Fire Rate : 150

: 150 Rounds per Magazine : 8

: 8 Reload Time : 1.5 seconds

: 1.5 seconds Fanaticism: On hitting an enemy’s Weak Point, inflicts the unique ability Devotion Mark on the target enemy. On hitting an ally, that ally’s shield is restored at the cost of your MP.

Best Descendant for Nazeistra’s Devotion

NEXON/Dexerto

You can keep Nazeistra’s Devotion in any Descendant’s loadout, however, Jayber and Yujin would be the best ones to use it to its full potential. That’s because they are the support characters.

Upon hitting an enemy’s Weak Point, Fanaticism activates which reduces their defence by 30%. This acts like a debuff which further allows additional damage indirectly. When you hit an ally with the weapon, it restores their shield but at the cost of your MP.

Best Modules

Here are the best modules for Nazeistra’s Devotion:

Module Socket Description Rarity Rifling Reinforcement Malachite Firearm ATK +12% Standard Sharpshooter Malachite Firearm ATK +8%, Firearm Critical Hit Rate +1.5% Rare Marksman Almandine Firearm Critical Hit Rate +5%, Firearm ATK +1% Rare Weak Point Insight Malachite Weak Pont Damage +5%, Firearm Critical Hit Rate +1% Rare Fire Rate Up Xantic Fire Rate +6% Standard Concentration Priority Almandine Firearm Critical Hit Damage +8%, Reload Time Modifier -8% Rare Concentrate Support Ammo Cerulean Rounds Per Magazine +8%, Firearm Critical Hit Damage +3.5% Rare Weak Point Sight Malachite Weak Point Damage +9% Standard Expand Impact Magazine Xantic Max Impact Rounds +13% Standard Any Enhancement Depends on the enhancement Adds Bullet Improvement Standard

Check out our Ajax, Bunny, Freyna, Gley, Kyle, Lepic, and Valby guides if you’re looking for the best Descendant builds in TFD.