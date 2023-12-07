Best LEGO Star Wars gifts for kids

Christmas is just around the corner, and if you’ve got a LEGO fan in your life, it can be tricky. So, we’ve highlighted all the best LEGO Star Wars sets to gift to your kids and where you can buy each of them.

The LEGO Star Wars collection is popular among all LEGO builders, no matter their age. We have already listed the best LEGO Star Wars gifts for adults aged 18 and up, but what about the younger ones? Surely they should be allowed to join in the fun. So, while you are clicking together the bricks of your adults-only LEGO Star Wars set, why not keep the kids preoccupied with these kits?

For this list, we considered the immersive building and fun-to-play-with experiences offered by each set. We also took into account the number of bricks in each kit. Why? Well, the more, the merrier. But really, it will keep them preoccupied for longer.

We also looked at sets that are reminiscent of those designed for adults. For example, while you build your AT-AT, your child can build a model smaller in scale. In addition, we divided the sets by age. There is something for kids of all ages. So, let’s get into them.

1. Best LEGO Star Wars gifts for ages 10 and up

Elevate the starry, starry night of a young Star Wars fan with a set comprising of a duo of starships. The LEGO Star Wars Ghost & Phantom II is a feature-packed kit. The brick-reimagined Ghost is equipped with a removable front end, a couple of opening hatches, a detachable turret, and two spring-loaded shooters. The Ghost Ship measures four-and-a-half inches tall, 10.5 inches wide, and 13.5 inches long.

Of course, the Phantom II is also present and can connect to the larger ship. Minifigures of General Hera Syndulla, Lt. Beyta, Jacen Syndulla, and First Officer Hawkins are included. The kit also features a Chopper (C1-10P) droid figure. Comprising 1394 pieces, this set will keep your children busy for hours.

If you are planning on gifting the LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Ultimate Collector Series set for the adult Star Wars fan in your life, why not get a smaller one for your child? The 1267-piece LEGO Star Wars AT-AT set featured here will allow the young ones to recreate iconic scenes from the Battle of Hoth.

The brick-built AT-AT is equipped with foldout panels, a bottom hatch, and spring-loaded shooters. A speeder bike is also present. The set includes minifigures of Luke Skywalker, General Veers, two AT-AT drivers, and a duo of Snowtroopers.

This kit measures 13 inches tall, five-and-a-half inches wide, and 14.5 inches long. It’s a near-perfect recreation of the larger model.

With the 1023-piece LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest set, you can let your children build their own The Razor Crest while you build the Ultimate Collector Series model. This challenging build will keep the kids busy for hours on end. In addition, it will provide them with an immersive playing experience one all of the bricks have been clicked together.

The kit measures five-and-a-half inches tall, 11 inches wide, and 15 inches long. It features several authentic details. These include a cockpit for two minifigures, opening sides, a cargo hold, and a detachable escape pod.

In addition, with a quartet of characters, you can recreate your favorite scenes from Star Wars. The minifigures include The Mandalorian, Greef Karga, a Scout Trooper, and the Child. An IG-11 figure is also present.

2. Best LEGO Star Wars gifts for ages nine and up

For kids aged nine and up, we kick off with the LEGO Star Wars Coruscant Guard Gunship. This 1083-piece set promises an immersive building and thrilling playing experience. The kit includes a duo of cockpits, two shooters, and adjustable cannons. In addition, it features a handle to allow you to recreate flying scenes. The set measures five-and-a-half inches tall, 15 inches wide, and 14.5 inches long. It includes minifigures of Chancellor Palpatine, Commander Fox, two Coruscant Guards, and Padmé Amidala.

If you are on a tight budget, but have to buy the twins a gift, look no further. The following two sets feature a duo of models each.

Let’s start with the LEGO Star Wars New Republic E-Wing vs. Shin Hati’s Starfighter. This 1056-piece set features a New Republic E-Wing and Shin Hati’s Starfighter. Allowing you to recreate epic battle scenes, each model is equipped with stud shooters. Minifigures of Baylan Skoll, Shin Hati, Morgan Elsbeth, and Captain Porter are included. A New Republic Astromech Droid figure is also present.

Comprising two iconic starfighters, the LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Fang Fighter vs. TIE Interceptor is the perfect gift with which your children can share the building experience. Comprising of 957 bricks, this kit will allow them to create their own Star Wars moments. Opening cockpits, a top hatch, and two spring-loaded shooters are present. The set includes mini-figures of The Mandalorian, The Mandalorian Fleet Commander, and a TIE Pilot. There is also an R2-E6 droid figure.

3. Best LEGO Star Wars gifts for ages eight and up

Comprising 1066 pieces, the LEGO Star Wars Yavin 4 Rebel Base set will keep your eight-year-old kid preoccupied for ages. However, it’s not only the building experience that is immersive. Your child will have oodles of fun playing with the many minifigures included with this set.

The kit features minifigures of Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Chewbacca, C-3PO, General Dodonna, Jon Vander, Garven Dreis, a Rebel Fleet Trooper and Rebel Crew. R2-D2 and R2-BHD droid figures are also present.

The set is equipped with several authentic elements. It includes a command room, replete with a rotating hologram table, a pilot briefing room, rotating stud shooters, and more. There’s even a buildable tree with an elevating watchtower.

That’s not all, however. The LEGO-reimagined Yavin 4 Rebel base set comes with a small Y-wing fighter, complete with spring-loaded shooters.

This modular set measures 12 inches tall, 19 inches wide, and seven-and-a-half inches deep.

The LEGO Star Wars Snub Fighter promises a thrilling playing experience. It also won’t break the bank. This 285-piece kit features an opening cockpit, a compartment containing a thermal-detonator element, and stud shooters. Minifigures of a Snub Fighter and Vane are included.

If your kid is mad about starfighters and Yoda, the LEGO Star Wars Yoda’s Jedi Starfighter set will make for the perfect stocking stuffer. It also offers value for money. Comprising 253 pieces, this LEGO-reimagined starfighter is equipped with adjustable wings and two spring-loaded shooters. A Master Yoda minifigure, replete with a lightsaber is included. Joining Master Yoda on the adventure, an R2-D2 droid is also present.

4. Best LEGO Star Wars gifts for ages six and up

Kids aged six and up will love this trio of LEGO Star Wars sets. Adults will too, as each one of these models offers bang for their buck. Let’s face it, your children might still believe in Santa Claus, but we all know who is really delivering the presents.

The LEGO Star Wars 332nd Ahsoka’s Clone Trooper Battle Pack is a great addition to any young Star Wars fan’s LEGO collection. Comprising of 108 bricks, they don’t have to wait too long to start playing with the Clone Infantry Support Speeder, stud shooters, and laser cannon. Minifigures of Clone Captain Vaughn, replete with a special helmet, and three 332nd Clone Troopers are included.

Young ones who are mad about The Mandalorian will have hours of fun playing with the 88-piece LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter Microfighter kit. The set includes a minifigure of The Mandalorian and a figure of Grogu. In addition, as it’s small, they can take it with them on holiday. Maybe together with the Microfighter coming next?

Although this 85-piece kit won’t keep your child preoccupied for long, you needn’t worry. It will provide them with hours of fun. The LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett’s Starship Microfighter features an opening cockpit, adjustable wings, and flick shooters. A minifigure of Boba Fett himself is also included.

5. Best LEGO Star Wars gifts for ages four and up

Comprising of 124 pieces, the LEGO Star Wars Tenoo Jedi Temple promises a fun building experience for the little ones. However, the fun won’t stop there. Equipped with several playful features, this set will keep them busy for some time. A speeder bike is also present. Minifigures of Lys Solay, Kai Brightstar, and Master Yoda are included.

The 87-piece LEGO Star Wars AT-ST for ages four and up will provide your preschooler with tons of fun. The set not only includes a LEGO-reimagined AT-ST, there is also a brick-built Ewok lookout and speeder. Three minifigures are included. These are Wicket, a Scout Trooper, and an AT-ST driver.

These LEGO Star Wars sets make for great stocking stuffers for kids. In addition, with these sets, you can keep your kids preoccupied while building your adults-only kit. Of course, once everyone has finished, you can immerse yourself into the playing experience by recreating iconic scenes from a galaxy far, far away.

