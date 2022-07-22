The best Pokemon toys of 2022: Pokeball Plus, Pikachu Funko Pops, more

Jessica Filby . 1 hour ago

Pokemon toys make up so much of the Pokemon franchise. But with so many to choose from, finding a great Pokemon toy for either an adult or a child can be a challenge. Here are some of the best options to consider.

The size of the Pokemon franchise is impressively large. It contains games, films, trading cards, and some fantastic toys. Pokemon toys and merch make up most of the franchise’s profits so it would make sense to see so many different toys out there. Especially when they are typically well received by collectors and fans alike.

If it’s Pikachu plushes, starter Pokemon Funko Pops, or just a great Pokemon toy for kids or adults, the internet has it all. However, to save you from scouring for hours on end, here are the best Pokemon toys of 2022.

Contents

Pikachu Funko Pop

Amazon / The Pokemon Company Use as a display piece or a collection item.

Pikachu comes in many different sizes with lots of styles, but few are as adorable and easily collectible as the Pikachu Funko Pop.

Complete with red cheeks, big eyes, and a smiling face, the Pikachu Funko Pop is both a collector and a Pikachu fan’s ideal toy. It’s also affordable and a great size for sitting on a shelf or on display.

Mega Construct Pokemon: Gyarados

The Pokemon Company / Mega Construx Embrace creativity with the Mega Construct Gyarados.

When it comes to looking for a Pokemon toy you are typically looking for one of three categories, soft and cuddly, looks great, or is interactive. While Gyarados is hardly soft and cuddly, the Mega Construct Pokemon toy at least covers two of the three categories.

This Pokemon toy looks great. It’s wonderful for budding builders of all ages and is just complicated enough to make anyone feel like they have accomplished something. If you’re looking for a Pokemon toy you can build, this is the one to choose.

Throw ‘N’ Pop Poke Ball

Amazon / The Pokemon Company Feel like a real Pokemon trainer with this toy.

The TV show or video games Pokemon produce captures the hearts of many due to the enviable life Ash lives. He gets to go around expertly throwing Pokeballs at adorable Pokemon and going on adventures with them.

Well, now you can do the same. The Throw ‘n’ Pop Poke Ball set is ideal for catching and releasing the Pokemon figures inside. It contains a tiny Pikachu and Cubone for you to battle with.

Pokeball Plus

Amazon / The Pokemon Company Bring your Pokemon along for the journey with the Pokeball Plus.

If you love playing Pokemon Go then this is the toy for you. It’s designed to make you feel like a real Pokemon trainer who carries around their Pokemon on adventures. You can use the Pokeball Plus as a joycon for your Nintendo Switch, or you can take it around with you when playing Pokemon go to track your steps.

This is the perfect Pokemon Go toy for any budding player and is one many would never leave the house without.

My Partner Pikachu

Amazon / The Pokemon Company Interact with Pikachu through this toy.

Taking inspiration directly from Detective Pikachu, the My Partner Pikachu toy is perfect for any fan whose favorite companion is the adorable Pikachu.

While it’s primarily for children, anyone can pick up Pikachu and interact with him while he moves, makes noises, and has over 100 reactions.

Pokemon Trainer Guess

Amazon / The Pokemon Company Play who’s that Pokemon in real life with this toy.

It was one of the best games in the TV show and one that many will remember fondly. Who’s that Pokemon was the quiz everyone adored and one that even the adults watching would participate in.

With the Pokemon Trainer Guess, you don’t need to wait for a new episode or go searching, you can play it all over again. This Pokemon toy allows you to think of a Pokemon and watch as the Poke ball guesses it for you. It’s great fun and there are plenty of versions to try.

3D Crystal Ball Light

Amazon / The Pokemon Company Light up the night with the Pokemon toy.

If looks and style are the main aims for a Pokemon toy then the 3D Crystal Ball Light is the perfect purchase. It looks beautiful, lights up the room for either aesthetics or for children to sleep, and makes it feel like they have a touch of the fantastic franchise near them.

You can choose from a variety of fantastic Pokemon and the ball itself looks like a Poke Ball. This is a subtle Pokemon toy that would fit perfectly in anyone’s home.

Giant Plush Snorlax

Amazon / The Pokemon Company Sleep well on this Snorlax Plush.

Pokemon plush toys can come in all shapes and sizes. They can be tiny, they can be perfect cuddle companions for bedtime, or they can practically become the bed themselves. After all, nothing says a good night’s sleep like Snorlax.

You can buy a 200cm Giant Plush Snorlax for any fans of this fantastic Pokemon and their comfort will be assured. It’s worth mentioning that for some websites the plush comes with the stuffing sold separately.

Pokemon Celebrations Elite Trainer Box

Pokemon Center / The Pokemon Company Become a pokemon trainer with this toy.

Budding collectors or even seasoned players will adore the Pokemon Celebrations Elite Trainer Box. It comes with a fantastically designed box that holds the base Charizard set, a 25th Anniversary stamp, and some fresh card packs to open.

It’s got anything from shiny to starters inside this box and really feels like a present within a present. Making it a perfect present for any Pokemon card collecter.

Pokemon Monopoly

Amazon / The Pokemon Company Claim regions and Pokemon in this Monopoly game.

The card game is not the only way to play Pokemon. Aside from the video games and the collectibles, there’s now a Pokemon Monopoly for the whole family or friends to enjoy.

It’s filled with adorable figures, memorable locations, and recognizable Pokemon dotted around the board.

There are so many Pokemon toys to choose from but that is as good a start as any. For more Pokemon news make sure to check out our Pokemon hub.

