Star Wars fans want ‘What If’ Disney Plus series after Marvel success

Michael Gwilliam . Last updated: Jul 27, 2022

Star Wars fans are pitching story ideas for their own ‘What If’ series on Disney Plus and some sound very entertaining.

Marvel’s ‘What If’ series has been extremely well-received. The animated show presents alternate timelines and asks viewers to ponder how key events would play out differently.

With season 2 of ‘What If’ in development, some Star Wars fans have begun suggesting that a similar series take place in a galaxy far, far away.

In a popular Reddit thread, users revealed what stories they’d want to see in a Star Wars ‘What If’ show and needless to say, they could be very interesting if Disney green-lit their concepts.

Fans reveal their picks for Star Wars ‘What If’ episodes

One of the top-voted suggestions in the Reddit thread was for an episode based on Qui Gon surviving the fight with Darth Maul in The Phantom Menace while Obi Wan died instead.

Fans agreed that the idea could have “far reaching consequences” given how the rest of the prequels played out.

Another up-voted idea was for if Anakin let Mace Windu kill Palpatine in Revenge of the Sith and how that would have impacted the rest of the series.

Disney+/Lucasfilm What If… Obi Wan died and Qui Gon lived?

“I’d like to see what If Kylo Ren fully embraced the dark side,” someone else wrote, aware of The Last Jedi’s notorious status as one of the worst films. “I’m prepared for the downvotes but I like Adam Driver.”

Others agreed with one replying: “Kylo had so much potential, they did him dirty.”

It’s not clear yet if Disney has any plans to do a ‘What If’ Star Wars show, but if they do, there is plenty of content to work with.