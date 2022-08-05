Best Fortnite toys (2022): Funko Pops, Figures, Plushies & more

Fortnite has taken the world by storm and continues to be one of the most popular video games out there. So shopping for a Fortnite-obsessed gamer can be an easy way to find the right gift. But finding the perfect Fortnite toy can be tough. Here are the best Fortnite toys to buy.

With so many players flocking to Fortnite, it’s not surprising to see gamers looking for a bit of Fortnite merch or asking friends and family for a similar gift. While that makes the gift-givers lives a little easier, it does mean they have to sort through the thousands of different available Fortnite toys.

Thankfully, there are a few items out there that will be perfect for a Fortnite fan, adult, or child. We’ve compiled some of the best Fortnite toys out there to make that search a little easier. Here are some of the best Fortnite toys on the market.

Fortnite Funko Pops

Amazon / Epic Display your favorite Fortnite characters with these Funko Pops.

Perfect for a collector or a fan of the Funko Pop style or Fortnite in general. These toys come in plenty of different designs ranging from Midas to the classic Loot Llama Pop that everyone adores. This allows you to find the perfect design for your Fortnite fan.

They’re also not too expensive so make a perfect Fortnite toy for children or adults. Due to their size, they can be easily stored or displayed too.

Fortnite Squad Mode figure pack

Amazon / Epic Play as your favorite characters with this Fortnite toy.

While perhaps going further down the pricier side of Fortnite toys, the Fortnite Squad Mode figure pack is perfect for a Fortnite fan who likes to play the game wherever they go.

It comes with four different action figures along with different weapons and building materials. All this combines to make a fantastic experience for anyone wanting to take the game out of the screen and into the home.

Fortnite Nerf Blaster

Amazon / Epic Enjoy blasting unsuspecting enemies with the Nerf Blaster.

Buying someone a Nerf gun comes with a certain acceptance that you’re probably going to get a few foam bullets to the torso. However, it’s usually worth it to see the joy on their face, especially when it’s Fortnite-themed.

With a Fortnite Nerf Blaster, you can live your Battle Royale dreams and battle your friends in an intense blasting battle. It’s ideal for the trigger-happy Fortnite fan.

Fortnite figures

Ebay / Epic Choose between tons of fantastic Fortnite figures.

Similar to the Fortnite Funko Pops, there are a plethora of different Fortnite figures to choose from and each is good for either children or adults.

They are relatively small, allow for a good element of personalization, and look great sitting on a shelf while waiting to be played with. One of the figures that stand out is the swappable Agent Peely figure.

Battle Bus

Amazon / Epic Fly into the battle with style through this toy.

It’s all well and good having awesome Fortnite figures but they can’t get into the battle without the legendary Battle Bus.

Complete with two figures, lights, and sounds, this Fortnite Battle Bus Toy is perfect for anyone who wants to relive the joys of the game while away from the screen.

Fortnite Loot Llama Pinata

Amazon / Epic Bring the Fortnite party to life with this Pinata.

With Fortnite birthday parties becoming all the more popular, it becomes ever harder to find some good decorations or themed party games. This is where the Fortnite Loot Llama Pinata comes in.

It’s the ideal combination of looks and fun and will get any Fortnite fan raring to hit it. It’s a subtle addition but one that will provide plenty of fun.

Fortnite Monopoly

Amazon / Epic Bring the game to the table with Fortnite Monopoly.

Trying to get a gamer off their favorite game can be a real challenge. However, coaxing them off with the promise of being able to play a different game from their loved franchise will make life a little easier.

With Fortnite Monopoly, you get to bring them into a family game while still acknowledging what they love. It’s complete with recognizable locations and all the rules of Monopoly most remember.

Boogie Bomb Plushie

Ebay / Epic Resist dancing with this Boogie Bomb Plushie.

It’s not usually recommended to hug any bombs or grenades, but when they’re in Plushie form and are this soft then it’s hard to avoid. At least if this bomb did end up going off then all you’d end up doing is dancing uncontrollably for a while.

Ultimately, the Boogie Bomb Plushie is a classic addition to anyone’s growing Fortnite collection and makes a great Fortnite toy to interact with and use as a comfy pillow.

Those are the best Fortnite toys of 2022.

