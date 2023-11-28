Best upcoming LEGO sets: Marvel, Animal Crossing & more

The future is looking bright in the LEGO realm with some great releases coming soon and leading into next year.

We’ve had a great year in terms of LEGO releases. With the November sales period coming to a close, it’s important to look to the future and keep up with the best LEGO sets yet to come. From all corners of LEGO licenses, here are the upcoming LEGO sets we’re most excited about.

Best upcoming LEGO sets to look forward to

Here are what we consider the best LEGO sets to be released very soon. This list will increase with more official LEGO announcements of exciting sets, so watch this space!

New Marvel Avengers set

Starting strong, we have a big one that’s readily available. The LEGO Marvel Avengers Tower is a celebration of the Marvel superhero gang. It comes in 5,201 pieces and a large cast of 31 minifigures. This set is available now and is priced at $499.99 exclusively from the LEGO Store.

Oriental Express LEGO set pulls into the station

An exciting time is approaching for train fans, as the LEGO Ideas The Orient Express rolls into the station soon. Hauling 2,540 pieces and eight minifigures on board, it’s an impressive set. It’s priced at $299.99 and aims for a release date of December 1, 2023.

More Sonic the Hedgehog LEGO incoming

Making his LEGO debut, the ultimate lifeform features in the LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog: Shadow’s Escape set. Shadow comes with 196 pieces. These make up the status pod, motorbike, and robot and are priced at $19.99 with a release date of December 1, 2023.

LEGO releases even more flower sets

Fans of LEGO Flowers will have a potful of fun with the upcoming LEGO Icons Tiny Plants set. It contains 758 colorful pieces making up the small potted plants. This set is priced at $49.99 and is planned to release on December 1, 2023.

Chinese New Year celebrations with LEGO

Looking forward to next year? You can lavishly celebrate Chinese New Year with the LEGO Family Reunion Celebration, a part of their Spring Festival line. This set contains 1,823 pieces and 13 minifigures. It’ll be priced at $129.99 and aims for a January 1, 2024, release date to ring in the new year.

Keeping the Chinese New Year theme going is the LEGO Auspicious Dragon set. It’s also a part of the Spring Festival line. This set contains 1,171 pieces and is priced at $89.99 with a planned release date on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2024.

Dune comes to LEGO

The LEGO Icons Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter contains 1,369 pieces, eight minifigures, and functioning wings that can retract. This set is priced at $164.99 and will take flight out of the desert on February 1, 2024.

Best upcoming LEGO sets for kids: Mario, Sonic & more

These great sets would make a fantastic gift for the older LEGO enthusiast in your life. However, let’s find out what’s in store next year for the younger LEGO fans.

Upcoming Mario LEGO

Bowser rides in style in the LEGO Super Mario Bowser’s Muscle Car Expansion Set. Containing 458 pieces, the king of the Koopas and his car will drive onto shelves on January 1, 2024.

Animal Crossing LEGO sets hit shelves in 2024

The adorable LEGO Animal Crossing Nook’s Cranny & Rosie’s House set comes with 535 pieces and two minifigures. These are Tom Nook and villager Rosie. This set will retail for $74.99 as the LEGO Animal Crossing line of sets will finally be released on March 1, 2024.

Fan-favorite Isabelle stops for tea at Fauna’s place in the LEGO Animal Crossing Isabelle’s House Visit. Featuring the two named mini-figures and 389 pieces, this set is priced at $39.99 and will be released on March 1, 2024.

The LEGO Animal Crossing Kapp’n’s Island Boat Tour set contains 233 pieces making up Kapp’n’s boat and the island. You’ll also get two minifigures of Kapp’n and fan-favorite villager Marshal. This set will retail for $29.99 and is planned to be released on March 1, 2024.

Those are our picks of the best LEGO sets coming soon and on the horizon for a release next year. There is no doubt that this list will increase with more official announcements, so watch this space. Remember that certain retailers are still offering deals on LEGO leading up to the holiday season, so now may be a good time to grab those last-minute gifts.

