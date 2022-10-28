Best Star Wars gifts (2022): Funko pops, Baby Yoda plush, Lightsaber & more

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

Star Wars is one of the biggest franchises on the planet, which means there are many fans to buy great Star Wars gifts for. We’ve got some of the best Star Wars gifts out there to make your shopping experience a little easier.

Due to Star Wars’ popularity, it comes as no surprise to see a plethora of fans looking to increase their collection or people trying to buy their loved ones a great Star Wars gift. However, all that popularity means there are thousands of unique Star Wars gifts to sort through.

That’s why we’ve compiled some of the best Star Wars gifts of 2022 to make your search a little easier.

Where to buy Star Wars gifts

Star Wars gifts can be found all over the internet, but one of the best places to buy Star Wars toys is arguably Amazon, where you’ll find everything you need for the perfect present. Below, you’ll find some of our favorite picks that can be found on the retailer to make picking that gift that much easier.

Lego Darth Vader Helmet

Lucasfilm Ltd. / Lego Build your way to the Dark Side with the Darth Vader Lego set.

While there are a plethora of Lego Star Wars sets, this is easily one of the most popular, and arguably one of the best-looking Star Wars gifts.

It’s an interactive gift that allows Star Wars fans to build Darth Vader’s helmet from the ground up and display it for all to see.

You can buy the Lego Darth Vader Helmet here.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Warner Bros. / Lucasfilm Ltd. Embrace your love of Star Wars and Lego with The Skywalker Saga.

For all the Star Wars video game fans, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a perfect gift for anyone wanting to revisit the story.

It’s a game that we labeled “a graphically beautiful, sprawling sandbox game that blends humor together with more serious moments of the saga’s lore, all while providing a dizzying amount of content to chew through.” in our Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga review.

Ultimately, this game is a must-play for any Star Wars fan and would make a wonderful Star Wars gift for any gamer.

You can buy Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga here.

Baby Yoda Plush

Amazon / Lucasfilm Ltd. Get your own Baby Yoda with this adorable plush.

There are plenty of adorable Star Wars characters to get a plush of, but Baby Yoda, or Grogu as he’s usually named, is undeniably the cutest.

Baby Yoda is a fantastically popular character in The Mandalorian and quickly became a fan favorite among many Star Wars fans. That’s what makes this plush such a wonderful Star Wars gift. It’s cute, customizable, and extremely soft.

You can buy The Baby Yoda Plush here.

Lightsaber

Amazon / Lucasfilm Ltd. Become a Jedi with your very own Lightsaber.

Every huge Star Wars fan needs to own a Lightsaber. It’s a vital part of joining the Dark Side or staying on the path of the Jedi.

However, there are tons of different Lightsabers on the market, some ranging from over $500 to under $20. This Lightsaber is one of the best affordable Star Wars gifts out there and is ideal for any budding Jedi needing a Lightsaber to complete their training.

You can buy the Lightsaber here.

Star Wars Outer Rim Board Game

Amazon / Lucasfilm Ltd. Bring your passions to the table with the Outer Rim Star Wars board game.

For Star Wars fans looking for something slightly different, an interactive board game can be the perfect way to delve into the Star Wars universe without going back into the films.

The Outer Rim board game is a tricky strategy experience perfect for older kids and adults. You can play with the family, or enjoy it on your own, making it a great gift for anyone wanting to explore more of the Star Wars franchise.

You can buy Star Wars Outer Rim Board Game here.

The Black Series Luke Skywalker Battle Simulation Helmet

Amazon / Lucasfilm Ltd. Be the Star Wars fighter you dreamed of with Luke Skywalker’s helmet.

This Battle Simulation Helmet is one of the more premium Star Wars gifts out there, and is probably best for adults when considering the price and the nature of the helmet.

Essentially, this Luke Skywalker helmet transports you into the famous space battles many know and love. It uses lights, sounds, and a beautiful design to make this Star Wars gift extremely immersive and undeniably unique.

You can buy The Black Series Luke Skywalker Battle Simulation Helmet here.

Master Yoda Force Metal Bookend

Amazon / Lucasfilm Ltd. Use the Force to hold up your favorite Star Wars books.

Every Star Wars fan needs a cool way to display their Star Wars lore books. This Master Yoda Force Metal Bookend is the perfect gift for book lovers and Star Wars fans, it also looks awesome when fully set up.

On display, your books will look as if Master Yoda is using The Force to make sure your books never fall over, making it a useful gift for storage with a great nod to the famous franchise.

You can buy The Master Yoda Force Metal Bookend here.

Baby Yoda Floating Chia Pet

Amazon / Lucasfilm Ltd. Grow Baby Yoda a comfy bed with this Chia Pet.

Embrace your green fingers and your love for Baby Yoda by creating a Grogu Chia Pet out of his floating bed from The Mandalorian.

This adorable floating Chia Pet is a great, hands-on Star Wars gift that’s perfect for a child or an adult who loves keeping plants alive and watching them grow.

You can buy The Baby Yoda Floating Chia Pet here.

Star Wars Playing Cards

Amazon / Lucasfilm Ltd. Play various card games while still paying homage to your favorite franchise.

If you’re a fan of sitting down with a group of friends to play a game of cards, then these Star Wars playing cards are a perfect choice for game night. They’re subtle yet sophisticated and come with great unique Star Wars designs on the picture cards. What’s more, they’re even rather affordable.

You can buy The Star Wars Playing Cards here.

Star Wars Mandalorian Funko Pop

Amazon / Lucasfilm Ltd. Display your favorite characters through Funko Pops.

A lot of Star Wars fans are collectors. They love to display their passions and collect the characters in the form of plush toys or through Funko Pops.

Funko Pops are a great present for any Star Wars fan, as they can be displayed easily and look great on anyone’s shelf — especially when it’s the Mandalorian flying with everyone’s favorite Baby Yoda.

You can buy The Star Wars Mandalorian Funko Pop here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

