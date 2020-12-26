 Among Us x Super Smash Bros. concept with moveset gets praise from devs - Dexerto
Among Us x Super Smash Bros. concept with moveset gets praise from devs

Published: 26/Dec/2020 16:57

by Luke Edwards
Super Smash Bros. players who double as Among Us fans will love this concept, with fully-designed mechanics for the Among Us Imposter if they were to become a Smash character.

From Minecraft Steve to Wii Fit Trainer, there have been some strange additions to the Smash lineup over the years. This fan-made concept, if it were to become true, would be one of the most bizarre yet.

The idea of adding the Among Us crewmate to Ultimate has been around ever since the InnerSloth title became mainstream. One player even created a Smash Ultimate mod that saw the Imposter replace Pac Man in the game’s lineup, meaning Among Us crewmates could brawl it out on Summit or Kongo Falls.

However, one talented and creative fan, @charred_lizard, has taken a different stand and looked at how to translate the Imposter’s murder actions into Smash abilities.

The basic premise involves taking the Imposter murder animations from Among Us and turning them into Smash mechanics. The down smash, where the Imposter pulls out his gun, is particularly iconic and would instill a familiar sense of doom in any Smash opponent.

Adding the Imposter to Smash seems unlikely – especially in Ultimate – but it doesn’t feel outside the realms of possibility. Collaboration between InnerSloth and Nintendo is a thing, as Among Us is now supported on the Nintendo Switch.

At the time of writing, the designs have amassed over 13k retweets and a glowing response from the Among Us twitter admins. They were particularly amused by Onyx’s design for the dash attack animation.

We’d be really interested to see what a potential Final Smash mechanic would look like. Maybe we could see the big red Emergency Meeting button being pushed, before the Imposter’s opponent disappears from the map?

Even though The Imposter won’t be joining the Smash lineup anytime soon, there will still be a few more additions – potentially including Rayman –  in the coming weeks and months.

What is Bingus? The origin of Corpse Husband’s Among Us meme

Published: 23/Dec/2020 12:29 Updated: 23/Dec/2020 12:34

by Shane King
Bingus, Among Us, and Corpse
What does Bingus mean? You may have heard some of your favorite YouTubers and content creators talking about it, or just randomly throwing this word around. It’s actually just a bizarre inside joke, made popular due to Corpse Husband shouting it out in his Among Us games.

So what is Bingus? The short answer: Bingus is a hairless sphinx cat that went viral back in March of 2020, thanks to an Instagram video. In the latter part of 2020 this cat’s popularity has surged once again, mainly because of YouTuber Corpse Husband.

Where did Bingus come from?

The meme’s origin is on Instagram where a video was posted by user ‘Subaru Rocks’. Countless meme accounts reposted the video naming the cat Bingus, and the name just stuck.

Who knows what the cat’s name really is, but Bingus is the official name now.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by assalamu alaikum (@subarusocks)

Following these Instagram posts, the meme skyrocketed even more as it found its way to Reddit. User u/haydongers posted an image to the subreddit /r/ambien (a place dedicated to “things you did on Ambien”) back in September 2020 with the title “AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH. hi bingus…”

This post racked up over 3700 upvotes, as well as multiple Reddit post of the month awards. After the post exploded to the front page of Reddit, it didn’t take long to be shared on Twitter as well.

AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH. hi bingus… from r/ambien

How did Corpse Husband help Bingus spread?

Bingus has seen a spike once again due to Corpse Husband.  The horror YouTuber turned recording artist and Among Us streamer has Tweeted about the bald cat numerous times on both his main Twitter account Corpse_Husband and his alt CORPSE_alt.

During his Among Us streams, he has also used Bingus as his ‘activation’ word. When he is the imposter and someone shouts ‘Bingus!’, he will kill whoever they stand next to, in a similar way to Valkyrae’s ‘Babushka’.

The word has become an inside joke between the Among Us group and fans on Twitter, with people using it to kill others in games and also joking about it later. Sykkuno accidentally calling the Bingus, Bing Bong, Inside Out led to it trending on Twitter for hours.

A highlight of the moment blew up on Twitter as well, as fans shared the best moments of the Bingus meme.

Is Bingus on Social Media?

The cat in the original video posted on Instagram was confirmed to be from China. A user on Discord found the owner’s Douyin account (a Chinese version of TikTok). This led to people finding the owner’s TikTok. Unfortunately, the TikTok account has now been deleted by the owner.

The internet may have come a long way in terms of technology but it seems its meme culture is still very similar to its founding days, as a cat is still the thing that everyone obsesses over.